L’associazione americana di cinefili composta da studenti, insegnanti, appassionati, storici del cinema e membri dell’industria ha assegnato questa sera i propri riconoscimenti, dando il via (assieme ai Gotham Awards e alle nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards) alla stagione dei premi della critica, e alle relative influenze che questa avrà sulla corsa agli Oscar.
Va sottolineato che negli ultimi 20 anni sono solo 4 i film che hanno vinto l’NBR e si sono poi portati a casa l’Oscar come miglior film (l’anno scorso il premio andò a Manchester By the Sea, due anni fa a Max Max: Fury Road): gli NBR vanno quindi presi in considerazione più per come mettono in evidenza i film di cui sentiremo parlare nelle prossime settimane. Non stupisce quindi che insieme a The Post tra i film premiati vi siano Lady Bird (di cui parlavamo solo qualche ora fa per il record su Rotten Tomatoes), Get Out, The Disaster Artist, Chiamami con il tuo Nome.
Best Film
The Post
Best Director
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Best Actor
Tom Hanks, The Post
Best Actress
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Best Foreign Language Film
Foxtrot
Best Animated Feature
Coco
Best Documentary
Jane
Best Original Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Best Adapted Screenplay
Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Best Directorial Debut
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Ensemble
Get Out
Breakthrough Performance
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Spotlight Award
- Wonder Woman: Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot, NBR Freedom of Expression
- First They Killed My Father, NBR Freedom of Expression
- Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992
Top Ten Films
- Baby Driver
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Downsizing
- Dunkirk
- The Florida Project
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Logan
- Phantom Thread
Top Ten Independent Films
- Beatriz at Dinner
- Brigsby Bear
- A Ghost Story
- Lady Macbeth
- Logan Lucky
- Loving Vincent
- Menashe
- Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
- Patti Cake$
- Wind River
Top 5 Foreign Language Films
- A Fantastic Woman
- Frantz
- Loveless
- Summer 1993
- The Square
Top 5 Documentaries
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Brimstone & Glory
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Faces Places
Hell On Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS
