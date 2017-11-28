La National Board of Review ha nominato questa sera The Post di Steven Spielberg come miglior film dell’anno.

L’associazione americana di cinefili composta da studenti, insegnanti, appassionati, storici del cinema e membri dell’industria ha assegnato questa sera i propri riconoscimenti, dando il via (assieme ai Gotham Awards e alle nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards) alla stagione dei premi della critica, e alle relative influenze che questa avrà sulla corsa agli Oscar.

Va sottolineato che negli ultimi 20 anni sono solo 4 i film che hanno vinto l’NBR e si sono poi portati a casa l’Oscar come miglior film (l’anno scorso il premio andò a Manchester By the Sea, due anni fa a Max Max: Fury Road): gli NBR vanno quindi presi in considerazione più per come mettono in evidenza i film di cui sentiremo parlare nelle prossime settimane. Non stupisce quindi che insieme a The Post tra i film premiati vi siano Lady Bird (di cui parlavamo solo qualche ora fa per il record su Rotten Tomatoes), Get Out, The Disaster Artist, Chiamami con il tuo Nome.

 

Best Film
The Post

Best Director
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Best Actor
Tom Hanks, The Post

Best Actress
Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Best Foreign Language Film
Foxtrot

Best Animated Feature
Coco

Best Documentary
Jane

Best Original Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Best Adapted Screenplay
Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Best Directorial Debut
Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Ensemble
Get Out

Breakthrough Performance
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Spotlight Award

  • Wonder Woman: Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot, NBR Freedom of Expression
  • First They Killed My Father, NBR Freedom of Expression
  • Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992

Top Ten Films

  • Baby Driver
  • Call Me By Your Name
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Downsizing
  • Dunkirk
  • The Florida Project
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Logan
  • Phantom Thread

Top Ten Independent Films

  • Beatriz at Dinner
  • Brigsby Bear
  • A Ghost Story
  • Lady Macbeth
  • Logan Lucky
  • Loving Vincent
  • Menashe
  • Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
  • Patti Cake$
  • Wind River

Top 5 Foreign Language Films

  • A Fantastic Woman
  • Frantz
  • Loveless
  • Summer 1993
  • The Square

Top 5 Documentaries

  • Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

  • Brimstone & Glory

  • Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

  • Faces Places

  • Hell On Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS

 

 