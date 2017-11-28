tempo di lettura 2'

La National Board of Review ha nominato questa sera The Post di Steven Spielberg come miglior film dell’anno.

L’associazione americana di cinefili composta da studenti, insegnanti, appassionati, storici del cinema e membri dell’industria ha assegnato questa sera i propri riconoscimenti, dando il via (assieme ai Gotham Awards e alle nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards) alla stagione dei premi della critica, e alle relative influenze che questa avrà sulla corsa agli Oscar.

Va sottolineato che negli ultimi 20 anni sono solo 4 i film che hanno vinto l’NBR e si sono poi portati a casa l’Oscar come miglior film (l’anno scorso il premio andò a Manchester By the Sea, due anni fa a Max Max: Fury Road): gli NBR vanno quindi presi in considerazione più per come mettono in evidenza i film di cui sentiremo parlare nelle prossime settimane. Non stupisce quindi che insieme a The Post tra i film premiati vi siano Lady Bird (di cui parlavamo solo qualche ora fa per il record su Rotten Tomatoes), Get Out, The Disaster Artist, Chiamami con il tuo Nome.

Best Film

The Post Best Director

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird Best Actor

Tom Hanks, The Post Best Actress

Meryl Streep, The Post Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project Best Foreign Language Film

Foxtrot Best Animated Feature

Coco Best Documentary

Jane Best Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread Best Adapted Screenplay

Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist Best Directorial Debut

Jordan Peele, Get Out Best Ensemble

Get Out Breakthrough Performance

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name Spotlight Award Wonder Woman: Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot, NBR Freedom of Expression

First They Killed My Father , NBR Freedom of Expression

NBR Freedom of Expression Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 Top Ten Films Baby Driver

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Downsizing

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

Logan

Phantom Thread Top Ten Independent Films Beatriz at Dinner

Brigsby Bear

A Ghost Story

Lady Macbeth

Logan Lucky

Loving Vincent

Menashe

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer

Patti Cake$

Wind River Top 5 Foreign Language Films A Fantastic Woman

Frantz

Loveless

Summer 1993

The Square Top 5 Documentaries