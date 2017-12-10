tempo di lettura 2'

The Square il vincitore della trentesima edizione degli European Film Awards: dopo la vittoria a Cannes, la pellicola di Ruben Östlund ha infatti ottenuto il premio come miglior film, miglior regista, migliore attore, miglior sceneggiatura e miglior commedia nella serata più importante per il cinema europeo, e si prepara a farsi strada agli Oscar nella categoria del miglior film straniero.

Tra gli altri riconoscimenti assegnati ieri sera a Berlino c’è il premio come migliore attrice a Alexandra Borbely per On Body and Soul (Orso d’Oro alla Berlinale), potete leggere l’elenco dei vincitori qui sotto:

Best European Film “BPM (Beats per Minute),” (Robin Campillo, France) “Loveless,” (Andrey Zvyagintsev, Russia, Belgium, Germany, France) “On Body and Soul,” (Ildiko Enyedi, Hungary) “The Other Side of Hope,” (Aki Kaurismaki, Finland, Germany) “The Square,” (Ruben Östlund, Sweden, Germany, France, Denmark) Best European Director Ildiko Enyedi, (“On Body and Soul”) Aki Kaurismaki, (“The Other Side of Hope”) Yorgos Lanthimos, (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”) Ruben Östlund, (“The Square”) Andrey Zvyagintsev, (“Loveless”) Best European Actor Claes Bang, (“The Square”) Colin Farrell, (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”) Josef Hader, (“Farewell to Europe”) Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, (“BPM (Beats per Minute)”) Jean-Louis Trintignant, (“Happy End”) Courtesy of Films Boutique Best European Actress Paula Beer, (“Frantz”) Juliette Binoche, (“Bright Sunshine In”) Alexandra Borbely, (“On Body and Soul”) Isabelle Huppert, (“Happy End”) Florence Pugh, (“Lady Macbeth”) Best European Screenwriter Ildiko Enyedi, (“On Body and Soul”) Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”) Ruben Östlund, (“The Square”) Oleg Negin and Andrey Zvyagintsev, (“Loveless”) François Ozon, “Frantz”) Best European Documentary “Austerlitz,” (Sergei Loznitsa, Germany) “Communion,” (Anna Zamecka, Poland) “La Chana,” (Lucija Stojevic, Spain, Iceland, U.S.) “Stranger in Paradise,” (Guido Hendrikx, Netherlands) “The Good Postman,” (Tonislav Hristov, Finland, Bulgaria) Best European Animated Feature “Ethel & Ernest,” (Roger Mainwood, U.K., Luxembourg) “Louise by the Shore,” (Jean-François Laguionie, France, Canada) “Loving Vincent,” (Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Poland, U.K.) “Zombillenium,” (Arthur de Pins , Alexis Ducord, France, Belgium) Best European Comedy “King of The Belgians,” (Jessica Woodworth, Peter Brosens, Belgium, The Netherlands, Bulgaria) “The Square,” (Ruben Östlund, Sweden, Germany, France, Denmark) “Vincent and The End of The World,” (Christophe van Rompaey, Belgium, France) “Welcome to Germany,” (Simon Verhoeven, Germany)

