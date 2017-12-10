Tra gli altri riconoscimenti assegnati ieri sera a Berlino c’è il premio come migliore attrice a Alexandra Borbely per On Body and Soul (Orso d’Oro alla Berlinale), potete leggere l’elenco dei vincitori qui sotto:
Best European Film
“BPM (Beats per Minute),” (Robin Campillo, France)
“Loveless,” (Andrey Zvyagintsev, Russia, Belgium, Germany, France)
“On Body and Soul,” (Ildiko Enyedi, Hungary)
“The Other Side of Hope,” (Aki Kaurismaki, Finland, Germany)
“The Square,” (Ruben Östlund, Sweden, Germany, France, Denmark)
Best European Director
Ildiko Enyedi, (“On Body and Soul”)
Aki Kaurismaki, (“The Other Side of Hope”)
Yorgos Lanthimos, (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”)
Ruben Östlund, (“The Square”)
Andrey Zvyagintsev, (“Loveless”)
Best European Actor
Claes Bang, (“The Square”)
Colin Farrell, (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”)
Josef Hader, (“Farewell to Europe”)
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, (“BPM (Beats per Minute)”)
Jean-Louis Trintignant, (“Happy End”)
Best European Actress
Paula Beer, (“Frantz”)
Juliette Binoche, (“Bright Sunshine In”)
Alexandra Borbely, (“On Body and Soul”)
Isabelle Huppert, (“Happy End”)
Florence Pugh, (“Lady Macbeth”)
Best European Screenwriter
Ildiko Enyedi, (“On Body and Soul”)
Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”)
Ruben Östlund, (“The Square”)
Oleg Negin and Andrey Zvyagintsev, (“Loveless”)
François Ozon, “Frantz”)
Best European Documentary
“Austerlitz,” (Sergei Loznitsa, Germany)
“Communion,” (Anna Zamecka, Poland)
“La Chana,” (Lucija Stojevic, Spain, Iceland, U.S.)
“Stranger in Paradise,” (Guido Hendrikx, Netherlands)
“The Good Postman,” (Tonislav Hristov, Finland, Bulgaria)
Best European Animated Feature
“Ethel & Ernest,” (Roger Mainwood, U.K., Luxembourg)
“Louise by the Shore,” (Jean-François Laguionie, France, Canada)
“Loving Vincent,” (Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Poland, U.K.)
“Zombillenium,” (Arthur de Pins , Alexis Ducord, France, Belgium)
Best European Comedy
“King of The Belgians,” (Jessica Woodworth, Peter Brosens, Belgium, The Netherlands, Bulgaria)
“The Square,” (Ruben Östlund, Sweden, Germany, France, Denmark)
“Vincent and The End of The World,” (Christophe van Rompaey, Belgium, France)
“Welcome to Germany,” (Simon Verhoeven, Germany)
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
