“Mi ci è voluto un po’ più del solito perché ogni volta che aprivo il il file “bozza finale” il mio laptop si chiudeva sotto il peso delle aspettative di mio padre”, ha ironicamente scritto lo sceneggiatore.
Trovate i suoi tweet qui di seguito:
Finishing my first draft of An American Werewolf In London today.
Took me way longer than usual because every time I opened the Final Draft file my laptop would slam closed under the weight of my father’s expectations.
— Leaf🍃OnTheStream🌊OfCreation🎇 (@Uptomyknees) 11 dicembre 2017
Watched American Werewolf like a dozen times in the last two months and it’s CRAZY how little happens in the movie. It’s entirely linear. Pub > Attack > Dreams/Hospital > Ghost > Sex > Ghost > Werewolf > Freak Out > Ghost > Werewolf > The End.
— Leaf🍃OnTheStream🌊OfCreation🎇 (@Uptomyknees) 11 dicembre 2017
Answering this question and the nature of the village’s role in the plot in the second and third act as of now are the biggest changes I’ve made to the original structure.
I always wondered about that Pentagram. Doing some fun stuff. https://t.co/P8PCls3Gt2
— Leaf🍃OnTheStream🌊OfCreation🎇 (@Uptomyknees) 11 dicembre 2017
Il film originale, datato 1981, divenne un vero e proprio classico e lanciò la carriera del make-up artist Rick Baker (che vinse il suo primo Oscar). La storia originale seguiva un gruppo di ragazzi in viaggio in Inghilterra che vengono attaccati da un lupo mannaro.
FONTE: EW
