Max Landis ha confermato via Twitter di aver completato la prima stesura della sceneggiatura del remake di Un Lupo Mannaro Americano a Londra, cult del 1981 di suo padre, John Landis.

“Mi ci è voluto un po’ più del solito perché ogni volta che aprivo il il file “bozza finale” il mio laptop si chiudeva sotto il peso delle aspettative di mio padre”, ha ironicamente scritto lo sceneggiatore.

Il film originale, datato 1981, divenne un vero e proprio classico e lanciò la carriera del make-up artist Rick Baker (che vinse il suo primo Oscar). La storia originale seguiva un gruppo di ragazzi in viaggio in Inghilterra che vengono attaccati da un lupo mannaro.

FONTE: EW