Dopo Jumanji: Benvenuti nella Giungla, Dwayne Johnson tornerà a farsi strada nella vegetazione anche in Jungle Cruise, film tratto dalla popolare attrazione dei parchi Disney. Tramite Instagram, la star ha da poco aggiornato sui lavori del film, postando una foto di una riunione tra addetti ai lavori durante la quale si è discusso dello script.

Fa parte del cast – lo ricordiamo – anche Emily Blunt.  Per l’attrice si tratta della terza collaborazione con la Casa di Topolino dopo Into the Woods e il prossimo Il Ritorno di Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins Returns).

Ecco la foto postata da Johnson:

 

 

Il film diretto da Jaume Collet-Serra, le cui riprese avranno inizio nella primavera del 2018, sarà basato su una sceneggiatura di J.D. Payne e Patrick McKay (Star Trek Beyond), basata a sua volta su uno script di John Requa e Glenn Ficarra (FocusCrazy, Stupid, Love). L’attrazione dalla quale il film sarà tratto vede una barca trasportare i visitatori in una sfrenata corsa nei posti più esotici del mondo, dal Nilo al Rio delle Amazzoni.

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Fonte: CBM