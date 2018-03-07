Fa parte del cast – lo ricordiamo – anche Emily Blunt. Per l’attrice si tratta della terza collaborazione con la Casa di Topolino dopo Into the Woods e il prossimo Il Ritorno di Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins Returns).
*only one missing here is my amazing co-star Emily Blunt, but we’ll have enough time together for her to grow tired of me soon enough. Kicked off the week strong at Disney Studios with these talented cowboys as we refine story and character for our movie next up: JUNGLE CRUISE 🚢. The guy I’m talking to is our writer, Michael Green who was just nominated for an Academy Award for writing LOGAN. He unfortunately, didn’t win, but he did start this meeting by throwing cookies across the room screaming, “You want our Jungle Cruise? I’ll give you your Jungle Cruise!” Good start. #JungleCruise #Disney #TeamWork #NoOneGetsCookies 🍪
Il film diretto da Jaume Collet-Serra, le cui riprese avranno inizio nella primavera del 2018, sarà basato su una sceneggiatura di J.D. Payne e Patrick McKay (Star Trek Beyond), basata a sua volta su uno script di John Requa e Glenn Ficarra (Focus, Crazy, Stupid, Love). L’attrazione dalla quale il film sarà tratto vede una barca trasportare i visitatori in una sfrenata corsa nei posti più esotici del mondo, dal Nilo al Rio delle Amazzoni.
