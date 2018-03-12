tempo di lettura 1'

Il regista e artista(Boys in the Trees, The Last Time I Saw Richard), come annunciato dal CEO di Covert Media Paul Hanson, dirigerà un horror intitolato

Il progetto, scritto da Justin Powell (Off Season, Secret Admirer) e David Charbonier, segue la storia di due fratelli terrorizzati da un sinistro essere. La pallicola è attualmente in fase di pre-produzione. Hanson sta producendo il lungometraggio con Todd Garner Broken della Road Productions e Ryan Lewis (Naked, The Ballad of Lefty Brown).

Elissa Friedman (Ophelia, The Secret), Sasha Shapiro (Fading Gigolo, Ophelia), Anton Lessine (Fading Gigolo, Fury) e Sean Robins saranno invece i produttori esecutivi.

FONTE: CS