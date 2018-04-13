Nelle ore scorse è arrivata la notizia relativa ai due nuovi possibili ingressi nel cast di It: Capitolo Due: James McAvoy e Bill Hader sarebbero in trattative per affiancare Jessica Chastain nel film di Andy Muschietti.

Se le negoziazioni andranno a buon fine, McAvoy interpreterà Bill Denbrough, che nella sua versione giovane era stato interpretato da Jaeden Lieberher. Hader – al centro di numerosi fan casting (anche se per il ruolo di Eddie) – sarà Richie Tozier, interpretato nel primo film da Finn Wolfhard.

James McAvoy e Jessica Chastain hanno poi dato vita a un divertente botta&risposta Instagram.

Il primo ha preso parola per confermare le trattative “per diventare il nuovo parrucchiere” dell’attrice, mentre la seconda ha ironicamente dato al primo dello stalker. Ricordiamo che i due hanno già lavorato insieme per La scomparsa di Eleanor Rigby (uscito nel 2013) nonché nel nuovo X-Men: Dark Phoenix previsto per il 2019.

 

Stalker @jamesmcavoyrealdeal #ITfilm

Un post condiviso da Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) in data:


La data d’uscita è fissata al 6 settembre 2019. La produzione dovrebbe partire a Toronto a luglio e dovrebbe tenersi nei teatri di posa dei Pinewood Studios e di nuovo a Port Hope, la cittadina scelta da Andy Muschietti per dare vita a Derry.

