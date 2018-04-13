Se le negoziazioni andranno a buon fine, McAvoy interpreterà Bill Denbrough, che nella sua versione giovane era stato interpretato da Jaeden Lieberher. Hader – al centro di numerosi fan casting (anche se per il ruolo di Eddie) – sarà Richie Tozier, interpretato nel primo film da Finn Wolfhard.
James McAvoy e Jessica Chastain hanno poi dato vita a un divertente botta&risposta Instagram.
Il primo ha preso parola per confermare le trattative “per diventare il nuovo parrucchiere” dell’attrice, mentre la seconda ha ironicamente dato al primo dello stalker. Ricordiamo che i due hanno già lavorato insieme per La scomparsa di Eleanor Rigby (uscito nel 2013) nonché nel nuovo X-Men: Dark Phoenix previsto per il 2019.
I’d like to confirm once and for all that I am in negotiations to be @jessicachastain ‘s new hair stylist. I stepped in for her go to team a few years back and can’t wait to tame that mop of fire for all the mall openings and kids party paid appearances she’s got coming up. Needed a career change and this feels right. I just hope I can cut it. #wetperm #it #jessicachastainsnewhairguy #careerchange
La data d’uscita è fissata al 6 settembre 2019. La produzione dovrebbe partire a Toronto a luglio e dovrebbe tenersi nei teatri di posa dei Pinewood Studios e di nuovo a Port Hope, la cittadina scelta da Andy Muschietti per dare vita a Derry.
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
