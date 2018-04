Aquaman: James Wan rassicura i fan sulla normalità delle riprese aggiuntive

I’ve directed 9 features over the course of my career thus far, & only ONE of those (Death Sentence) didn’t have additional photog/reshoot. On SAW, I dumped buckets of blood on @LWhannell’s head. On Conjuring2, I added the Demon Nun. On Furious7, I had Dwayne drive an ambulance.

— James Wan (@creepypuppet) April 17, 2018