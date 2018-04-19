tempo di lettura 2'

Quest’annofesteggia ben 80 anni di età.

L’icona supereroistica ha avuto diverse incarnazioni cinematografiche, da George Reeves all’indimenticabile Christopher Reeve, passando per il Brandon Routh di Superman Returns.

L’ultimo attore a vestire i panni della leggenda targata DC Comics è Henry Cavill apparso come Kal-El ne L’Uomo d’Acciaio, Batman v Superman e Justice League.

Nelle ore scorse, ha festeggiato la ricorrenza con una foto celebrativa su Instagram.

La potete ammirare direttamente qua sotto.



La regia è di Zack Snyder, che ha dovuto lasciare il progetto in piena post-produzione a causa di una tragedia famigliare. Joss Whedon ha supervisionato il film in sua vece.

Alimentato dalla sua rinnovata fiducia nell’umanità e ispirato dal gesto d’altruismo di Superman, Bruce Wayne chiede aiuto alla sua ritrovata alleata Diana Prince, per affrontare un nemico ancora più temibile. Insieme, Batman e Wonder Woman si mettono subito al lavoro per trovare e assemblare una squadra di metaumani pronti a fronteggiare questa nuova minaccia. Ma nonostante la formazione di questa alleanza di eroi senza precedenti – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg e Flash – potrebbe essere già troppo tardi per salvare il pianeta da un attacco di proporzioni catastrofiche.

Il film è uscito nelle sale il 23 novembre 2017.