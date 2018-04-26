Alcune immagini di Halloween di David Gordon Green sono state mostrate presso il CinemaCon di Las Vegas. I primi commenti, stando alle reazioni apparse online, sono positivi. È bene specificare che il film per intero non è ancora stato mostrato. I lavori di post-produzione, lo ricordiamo, sono ancora in corso. Come vi abbiamo già riportato sarà John Carpenter, creatore del franchise, a curare la colonna sonora del film.

Tra i primi commenti leggiamo “Halloween sembra assolutamente splendido, un vero e proprio legame con l’originale. È terrificante”, oppure “Perderete la testa su questo film. Sembra assolutamente spaventoso”.

Nel cast, oltre a Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, Andi Matichak e Judy Greer ci saranno anche Virginia “Ginny” Gardner (Runaways), Miles Robbins (Mozart in the Jungle), Dylan Arnold (Mudbound) e Drew Scheid (Stranger Things).

David Gordon Green, regista di Strafumati, dirige il film sulla base di uno script redatto in collaborazione con Danny McBride.

John Carpenter, autore del film originale, manterrà il proprio ruolo di produttore esecutivo per offrire consigli, consulenze e feedback sul progetto. L’uscita nelle sale americane è stata fissata al 19 ottobre 2018.

