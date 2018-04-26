tempo di lettura 2'

Alcune immagini didisono state mostrate presso il CinemaCon di Las Vegas. I primi commenti, stando alle reazioni apparse online, sono positivi. È bene specificare che il film per intero non è ancora stato mostrato. I lavori di post-produzione, lo ricordiamo, sono ancora in corso. Come vi abbiamo già riportato sarà, creatore del franchise, a curare la colonna sonora del film.

Tra i primi commenti leggiamo “Halloween sembra assolutamente splendido, un vero e proprio legame con l’originale. È terrificante”, oppure “Perderete la testa su questo film. Sembra assolutamente spaventoso”.

Ecco alcune delle reazioni apparse online:

If you were even remotely nervous the upcoming ‘Halloween’ movie wouldn’t be scary and awesome it’s time to relax. The first footage they just showed at #CinemaCon2018 looked like everything you want it to be. pic.twitter.com/msqR0WMH5n — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) 25 aprile 2018

I cannot even begin to describe how fucking awesome the HALLOWEEN trailer is. You guys are gonna lose your minds. It looks *terrifying*. — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) 25 aprile 2018

Uh…. Halloween looks ridiculously amazing. A direct connection to the original. Terrifying. #CinemaCon — Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) 25 aprile 2018

Nel cast, oltre a Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, Andi Matichak e Judy Greer ci saranno anche Virginia “Ginny” Gardner (Runaways), Miles Robbins (Mozart in the Jungle), Dylan Arnold (Mudbound) e Drew Scheid (Stranger Things).

David Gordon Green, regista di Strafumati, dirige il film sulla base di uno script redatto in collaborazione con Danny McBride.

John Carpenter, autore del film originale, manterrà il proprio ruolo di produttore esecutivo per offrire consigli, consulenze e feedback sul progetto. L’uscita nelle sale americane è stata fissata al 19 ottobre 2018.

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Fonte: CinemaBlend