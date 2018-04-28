Chi sono i membri della X-Force che vedremo in Deadpool 2? Peter, ovvero il membro del gruppo apparentemente inutile e sprovvisto di superpoteri ha deciso di presentarci tutti i membri del sopracitato gruppo con delle divertenti foto condivise sul suo profilo Twitter ufficiali.

Tratto dal fumetto sul più irriverente anti-eroe dell’universo Marvel, DEADPOOL racconta la storia del mercenario Wade Wilson, ex agente operativo delle Special Forces, che, dopo essere stato sottoposto a un terribile esperimento, acquisisce l’eccezionale potere del Fattore Rigenerante e abbraccia una nuova identità.

Dopo essere sopravvissuto a un attacco bovino quasi letale, lo sfigurato chef di una caffetteria (Wade Wilson) cerca a tutti i costi di diventare il barista più hot di Mayberry tentando, allo stesso tempo, di fare i conti con la perdita del senso del gusto. Mentre cercherà di riacquistare il gusto per la vita, oltre a un flusso canalizzatore, Wade dovrà combattere contro dei ninja, la Yakuza, dei cani sessualmente aggressivi, nel suo viaggio intorno al mondo che lo porterà alla scoperta del valore della famiglia, dell’amicizia e del sapore, trovando un nuovo gusto per l’avventura e guadagnandosi anche la tanto desiderata tazza con la scritta Miglior Amante del Mondo.

Nel cast di Deadpool 2 troviamo Ryan Reynolds, di ritorno nei panni di Deadpool, Zazie Beetz (Domino) e Josh Brolin (Cable), insieme a Jack Kesy, Shioli Kutsuna, Julian Dennison, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand e Stefan Kapicic.

