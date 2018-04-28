Le potete vedere tutte qua sotto:
The only “buzz” I’m on is X-Force! Happy Friday everybody! Let’s get out there and tackle the day! pic.twitter.com/fcYpZUvV7L
— Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018
First day of training! Glad I brought my #Nikon! These are four of the hardest working people I know! #MakingMemories #XForce pic.twitter.com/3jdBNJAmec
— Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018
Domino said she’s really lucky. I guess I’m just really lucky I get to hang out with such nice people. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/CRSU1V3iVm
— Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018
#Blocked https://t.co/ftiaHuZhRv
— Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018
Meet Bedlam. It’s hard to not feel inadequate around a man with muscles for muscles and electricity powers. But Susan assures me that I’m great just the way I am! #LoveMyWife #MortalWifeMortalLife pic.twitter.com/EyFgLMrKi9
— Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018
Shatterstar is a super good looking, karate-fighting alien from SPACE. And one member of the team Susan WON’T be meeting 😉 pic.twitter.com/uGbbVcNr78
— Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018
Watch out for Zeitgeist’s acid breath! It’ll getchya if his kindness doesn’t kill you first! (Seriously. SUCH a nice guy) pic.twitter.com/GCeyHcKjKh
— Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018
Domino stole my camera! I wasn’t even posing! #AccidentalProfilePic #NotMyBeer #Nikon pic.twitter.com/cNeYSdQd0n
— Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018
Say, “CHEESE!” #TeamSelfie #XForce pic.twitter.com/LM3EGcEKri
— Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018
Tratto dal fumetto sul più irriverente anti-eroe dell’universo Marvel, DEADPOOL racconta la storia del mercenario Wade Wilson, ex agente operativo delle Special Forces, che, dopo essere stato sottoposto a un terribile esperimento, acquisisce l’eccezionale potere del Fattore Rigenerante e abbraccia una nuova identità.
Questa la sinossi:
Dopo essere sopravvissuto a un attacco bovino quasi letale, lo sfigurato chef di una caffetteria (Wade Wilson) cerca a tutti i costi di diventare il barista più hot di Mayberry tentando, allo stesso tempo, di fare i conti con la perdita del senso del gusto. Mentre cercherà di riacquistare il gusto per la vita, oltre a un flusso canalizzatore, Wade dovrà combattere contro dei ninja, la Yakuza, dei cani sessualmente aggressivi, nel suo viaggio intorno al mondo che lo porterà alla scoperta del valore della famiglia, dell’amicizia e del sapore, trovando un nuovo gusto per l’avventura e guadagnandosi anche la tanto desiderata tazza con la scritta Miglior Amante del Mondo.
Nel cast di Deadpool 2 troviamo Ryan Reynolds, di ritorno nei panni di Deadpool, Zazie Beetz (Domino) e Josh Brolin (Cable), insieme a Jack Kesy, Shioli Kutsuna, Julian Dennison, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand e Stefan Kapicic.
