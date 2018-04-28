tempo di lettura 3'

Chi sono i membri della X-Force che vedremo in, ovvero il membro del gruppo apparentemente inutile e sprovvisto di superpoteri ha deciso di presentarci tutti i membri del sopracitato gruppo con delle divertenti foto condivise sul suo profilo Twitter ufficiali.

Le potete vedere tutte qua sotto:

The only “buzz” I’m on is X-Force! Happy Friday everybody! Let’s get out there and tackle the day! pic.twitter.com/fcYpZUvV7L — Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018

First day of training! Glad I brought my #Nikon! These are four of the hardest working people I know! #MakingMemories #XForce pic.twitter.com/3jdBNJAmec — Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018

Domino said she’s really lucky. I guess I’m just really lucky I get to hang out with such nice people. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/CRSU1V3iVm — Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018

Meet Bedlam. It’s hard to not feel inadequate around a man with muscles for muscles and electricity powers. But Susan assures me that I’m great just the way I am! #LoveMyWife #MortalWifeMortalLife pic.twitter.com/EyFgLMrKi9 — Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018

Shatterstar is a super good looking, karate-fighting alien from SPACE. And one member of the team Susan WON’T be meeting 😉 pic.twitter.com/uGbbVcNr78 — Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018

Watch out for Zeitgeist’s acid breath! It’ll getchya if his kindness doesn’t kill you first! (Seriously. SUCH a nice guy) pic.twitter.com/GCeyHcKjKh — Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) 27 aprile 2018

Tratto dal fumetto sul più irriverente anti-eroe dell’universo Marvel, DEADPOOL racconta la storia del mercenario Wade Wilson, ex agente operativo delle Special Forces, che, dopo essere stato sottoposto a un terribile esperimento, acquisisce l’eccezionale potere del Fattore Rigenerante e abbraccia una nuova identità.

Questa la sinossi:

Dopo essere sopravvissuto a un attacco bovino quasi letale, lo sfigurato chef di una caffetteria (Wade Wilson) cerca a tutti i costi di diventare il barista più hot di Mayberry tentando, allo stesso tempo, di fare i conti con la perdita del senso del gusto. Mentre cercherà di riacquistare il gusto per la vita, oltre a un flusso canalizzatore, Wade dovrà combattere contro dei ninja, la Yakuza, dei cani sessualmente aggressivi, nel suo viaggio intorno al mondo che lo porterà alla scoperta del valore della famiglia, dell’amicizia e del sapore, trovando un nuovo gusto per l’avventura e guadagnandosi anche la tanto desiderata tazza con la scritta Miglior Amante del Mondo.

Nel cast di Deadpool 2 troviamo Ryan Reynolds, di ritorno nei panni di Deadpool, Zazie Beetz (Domino) e Josh Brolin (Cable), insieme a Jack Kesy, Shioli Kutsuna, Julian Dennison, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand e Stefan Kapicic.

FONTE: CS