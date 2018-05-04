Per quanto riguarda il lato cinematografico, è Black Panther dei Marvel Studios ad aver ricevuto il maggior quantitativo di nomination comparendo nelle categorie best movie, best performance, best hero (per il T’Challa di Chadwick Boseman), best villain (il Killmonger di Michael B. Jordan), best fight, best on-screen team e scene stealer (la Shuri di Letitia Wright).
A seguire trovate l’elenco completo dei film (e delle serie tv) in gara.
BEST MOVIE
- Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
- IT (New Line Cinema)
- Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
BEST SHOW
- 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- grown-ish (Freeform)
- Riverdale (The CW)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
- Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
- Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
- Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
- Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
- Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
- Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
BEST HERO
- Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther
- Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
- Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman
- Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash
- Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST VILLAIN
- Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War
- Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther
- Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion
- Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT
BEST KISS
- Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)
- Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)
- Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)
- Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)
- Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
- Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation
- Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place
- Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT
- Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror
- Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things
BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM
- Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)
- IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)
- Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)
- Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
- Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
- Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Kate McKinnon – SNL
- Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
SCENE STEALER
- Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip
- Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things
- Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale
- Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok
- Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther
BEST FIGHT
- Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)
- Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)
- Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)
- Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
- Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers
Dalla sinossi:
Il film Marvel Black Panther è ambientato dopo gli eventi raccontati in Captain America: Civil War e vede T’Challa tornare nell’isolata e tecnologicamente avanzata nazione africana di Wakanda per prendere il suo posto come Re. Ma quando un vecchio nemico farà ritorno, il suo ruolo come sovrano e la sua identità come Black Panther verranno messe alla prova e T’Challa sarà trascinato in un conflitto che metterà a rischio il destino di Wakanda e di tutto il mondo.
A dirigere la pellicola Ryan Coogler (Creed) su una sceneggiatura scritta assieme a Joe Robert Cole. L’uscita del film è avvenuta il 14 febbraio 2018 in Italia, il 16 negli USA.
