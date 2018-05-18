tempo di lettura 1'

Dopo i risultati al di sotto delle aspettative decon, sono state molte le speculazioni circa il possibile destino del, progetto di un franchise volto a riportare sul grande schermo – in un universo condiviso – molti tra i più famosi mostri della Universal.

Robert Vargas, artista di Los Angeles, ha da poco postato via Instagram una foto da un meeting con “il team di addetti ai lavori del Dark Universe“, nel quale era presente la dirigente Holly Goline. Ha inoltre anticipato che “cose mostruose stanno arrivando“. Chiaramente, per avere informazioni più dettagliate circa i possibili sviluppi non rimane che attendere. Certo è che il potenziale futuro del franchise è oggi in bilico e naviga più in acque fatte di speculazioni che di certezze.

Qui di seguito il post di Vargas.

