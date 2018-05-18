Robert Vargas, artista di Los Angeles, ha da poco postato via Instagram una foto da un meeting con “il team di addetti ai lavori del Dark Universe“, nel quale era presente la dirigente Holly Goline. Ha inoltre anticipato che “cose mostruose stanno arrivando“. Chiaramente, per avere informazioni più dettagliate circa i possibili sviluppi non rimane che attendere. Certo è che il potenziale futuro del franchise è oggi in bilico e naviga più in acque fatte di speculazioni che di certezze.
Qui di seguito il post di Vargas.
Great meeting this morning with the amazing #DarkUniverse team. Thank you #Universal Exec, Holly Goline and Crash for the hospitality. Looking forward to contributing to the Universal Pictures legacy with my work. Monster things in the works 😉 Stay tuned! #Amazing people #RobertVargas #RobertVargasArt #CantStopWontStop #LA #Artist #LAmurals
