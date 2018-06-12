BadTaste.itArticoliCinema

Aquaman: il primo trailer è in dirittura d’arrivo?

· · aggiornato il 12 giugno 2018 alle 11:07
Cinema
Aquaman di
tempo di lettura 1'
Qualche giorno fa, James Wan aveva dichiarato su Twitter che il primo trailer di Aquaman è in dirittura d’arrivo.

Rispondendo ad una domanda di un fan relativa a quando sarà possibile vedere il promo, ha rivelato che quel momento arriverà “presto”.

A quanto pare il filmato in questione è stato mostrato alla CineEurope di Barcellona e, stando a quanto dichiarato dal solitamente affidabile The Aquaman Shrine, si parla proprio di “trailer ufficiale” cosa che sembrerebbe escludere la riproposizione del teaser della CinemaCon.

 

Vi terremo aggiornati.

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Nel cast del film, diretto da James Wan, Jason Momoa nei panni di Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), Tamuera Morrison (Tom Curry), Dolph Lundgren (Nereus), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (BLack Manta), Patrick Wilson (Orm / Ocean Master), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Ludi Lin (Murk).

Prodotto da Peter Safran e prodotto a livello esecutivo da Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Rob Cowan, Jon Berg e Geoff Johns, il film uscirà il 21 dicembre 2018 negli USA e a gennaio 2019 in Italia.

Creato da Paul Norris e Mort Weisinger, Aquaman è comparso per la prima volta nei fumetti DC in “More Fun Comics” #73 del 1941.

Trovate tutte le informazioni sul film nella nostra scheda.

POTREBBE INTERESSARTI

Aquaman: da James Wan una nuova foto dietro le quinte del cinefumetto DC
Aquaman: da James Wan una nuova foto dietro le quinte del cinefumetto DC
Aquaman: il primo trailer arriverà presto secondo James Wan
Aquaman: il primo trailer arriverà presto secondo James Wan
Aquaman: il faro di Amnesty Bay comincia a prendere forma sul set
Aquaman: il faro di Amnesty Bay comincia a prendere forma sul set
Aquaman: Randall Park si unisce al cast del cinefumetto diretto da James Wan
Aquaman: Randall Park si unisce al cast del cinefumetto diretto da James Wan
Aquaman: Dolph Lundgren si allena in una nuova foto dal backstage
Aquaman: Dolph Lundgren si allena in una nuova foto dal backstage
Aquaman: Jason Momoa sulla cover del The Newfoundland Herald
Aquaman: Jason Momoa sulla cover del The Newfoundland Herald

Video Correlati

Aquaman: Jason Momoa sulla sua esperienza sul set dopo Justice League
Aquaman: Jason Momoa sulla sua esperienza sul set dopo Justice League
Aquaman: il set del faro di Amnesty Bay è quasi completo!
Aquaman: il set del faro di Amnesty Bay è quasi completo!

GALLERIE CORRELATE

Locandine e poster – Ant-Man and the Wasp
Locandine e poster – Ant-Man and the Wasp
Locandine e Poster – Jurassic World: il Regno Distrutto
Locandine e Poster – Jurassic World: il Regno Distrutto
TAG