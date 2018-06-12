Aquaman: il primo trailer è in dirittura d’arrivo?

tempo di lettura 1'

Qualche giorno fa,aveva dichiarato su Twitter che il primo trailer diè in dirittura d’arrivo.

Rispondendo ad una domanda di un fan relativa a quando sarà possibile vedere il promo, ha rivelato che quel momento arriverà “presto”.

A quanto pare il filmato in questione è stato mostrato alla CineEurope di Barcellona e, stando a quanto dichiarato dal solitamente affidabile The Aquaman Shrine, si parla proprio di “trailer ufficiale” cosa che sembrerebbe escludere la riproposizione del teaser della CinemaCon.

The first official AQUAMAN trailer was shown to attendees of WB’s CineEurope presentation earlier today and is expected to be up online sometime soon! pic.twitter.com/W8dp6QMHk0

— The Aquaman Shrine (@AquamanShrine) 11 giugno 2018