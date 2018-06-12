Aquaman: il primo trailer è in dirittura d’arrivo?

Rispondendo ad una domanda di un fan relativa a quando sarà possibile vedere il promo, ha rivelato che quel momento arriverà “presto”.
A quanto pare il filmato in questione è stato mostrato alla CineEurope di Barcellona e, stando a quanto dichiarato dal solitamente affidabile The Aquaman Shrine, si parla proprio di “trailer ufficiale” cosa che sembrerebbe escludere la riproposizione del teaser della CinemaCon.
The first official AQUAMAN trailer was shown to attendees of WB’s CineEurope presentation earlier today and is expected to be up online sometime soon! pic.twitter.com/W8dp6QMHk0
— The Aquaman Shrine (@AquamanShrine) 11 giugno 2018
Nel cast del film, diretto da James Wan, Jason Momoa nei panni di Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), Tamuera Morrison (Tom Curry), Dolph Lundgren (Nereus), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (BLack Manta), Patrick Wilson (Orm / Ocean Master), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Ludi Lin (Murk).
Prodotto da Peter Safran e prodotto a livello esecutivo da Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Rob Cowan, Jon Berg e Geoff Johns, il film uscirà il 21 dicembre 2018 negli USA e a gennaio 2019 in Italia.
Creato da Paul Norris e Mort Weisinger, Aquaman è comparso per la prima volta nei fumetti DC in “More Fun Comics” #73 del 1941.
