Tra i premiati della serata troviamo anche Mark Hamill come Miglio Attore per Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi e Gal Gadot come Miglio Attrice per Wonder Woman.
Ecco la lista con tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie:
FILM AWARDS
Best Science Fiction Film: Blade Runner 2049
Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture: Black Panther
Best Fantasy Film: The Shape of Water
Best Horror Film: Get Out
Best Action/Adventure Film: The Greatest Showman
Best Thriller Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best International Film: Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Best Animated Film: Coco
Best Independent Film: Wonder
Best Actor: Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Best Actress: Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman)
Best Supporting Actor: Patrick Stewart (Logan)
Best Supporting Actress: Danai Gurira (Black Panther)
Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming)
Best Director: Ryan Coogler (Black Panther)
Best Writing: Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler (Black Panther)
Best Editing: Bob Ducsay (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Best Music: Michael Giacchino (Coco)
Best Costume: Jacqueline Durran (Beauty and the Beast)
Best Make-Up: Joel Harlow, Ken Diaz (Black Panther)
Best Special Effects: Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick
(Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)
Best DVD/BD Release: Dave Made a Maze
Best DVD/BD Classic Film Release: Lifeboat
Best DVD/BD Collection Release: Dracula Complete Legacy Collection
Best DVD/BD Television Series Release: American Gods (Season 1)
Best DVD/BD Special Edition: Night of the Living Dead (Criterion Collection)
Best Local Stage Production: Something Rotten
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS FROM THE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE FICTION,
FANTASY & HORROR FILMS
The Producers Showcase Award: Jason Blum
The Dan Curtis Legacy Award: Sarah Schechter
The Special Achievement Award: Don Mancini (“Chucky”)
The Filmmakers Showcase Award: Jake Kasdan
FONTE: Deadline
