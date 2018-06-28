I Saturn Awards di quest’anno, assegnati dall’Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, hanno visto trionfare con ben 5 vittorie (tra cui Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture e miglior regista) Black Panther, il cinecomic Marvel di Ryan Coogler.

Tra i premiati della serata troviamo anche Mark Hamill come Miglio Attore per Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi e Gal Gadot come Miglio Attrice per Wonder Woman.

Ecco la lista con tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie:

 

FILM AWARDS

Best Science Fiction Film: Blade Runner 2049

Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture:  Black Panther

Best Fantasy Film: The Shape of Water

Best Horror Film: Get Out

Best Action/Adventure Film: The Greatest Showman

Best Thriller Film:  Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best International Film:  Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Best Animated Film:  Coco
Best Independent Film:  Wonder

Best Actor: Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Actress: Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman)

Best Supporting Actor: Patrick Stewart (Logan)

Best Supporting Actress:  Danai Gurira (Black Panther)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor:  Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Best Director: Ryan Coogler (Black Panther)

Best Writing:  Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler (Black Panther)

Best Editing: Bob Ducsay (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Music: Michael Giacchino (Coco)

Best Costume: Jacqueline Durran (Beauty and the Beast)

Best Make-Up: Joel Harlow, Ken Diaz  (Black Panther)

Best Special Effects: Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick
(Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

Best DVD/BD Release: Dave Made a Maze 

Best DVD/BD Classic Film Release: Lifeboat

Best DVD/BD Collection Release: Dracula Complete Legacy Collection

Best DVD/BD Television Series Release: American Gods (Season 1)

Best DVD/BD Special Edition:  Night of the Living Dead (Criterion Collection)

Best Local Stage Production:  Something Rotten

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS FROM THE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE FICTION,
FANTASY & HORROR FILMS

The Producers Showcase Award: Jason Blum

The Dan Curtis Legacy Award: Sarah Schechter
The Special Achievement Award: Don Mancini (“Chucky”)

The Filmmakers Showcase Award:  Jake Kasdan

FONTE: Deadline