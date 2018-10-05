I fan di Captain America e del suo interprete, Chris Evans, hanno cominciato a “elaborare il lutto”.

Ieri, lo ricordiamo, Chris Evans ha salutato per sempre il supereroe della Marvel che ha interpretato per ben 8 anni nelle pellicole dell’Universo Cinematografico della Casa delle Idee.

Il tweet con cui ha comunicato il tutto sul web ha ricevuto, come prevedibile, un sacco di risposte, o meglio, ringraziamenti e tributi per questa lunga avventura che culminerà la prossima primavera con Avengers 4.

Ve ne proponiamo qualcuno qua sotto:

 

 

Gli Avengers torneranno il 3 maggio 2019. Il film è stato diretto da Anthony e Joe Russo ed è stato scritto da Christopher Markus e Stephen McFeely. Tra i produttori esecutivi anche Jon Favreau, regista dei primi due Iron Man.