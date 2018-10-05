tempo di lettura 2'

I fan die del suo interprete,, hanno cominciato a “elaborare il lutto”.

Ieri, lo ricordiamo, Chris Evans ha salutato per sempre il supereroe della Marvel che ha interpretato per ben 8 anni nelle pellicole dell’Universo Cinematografico della Casa delle Idee.

Il tweet con cui ha comunicato il tutto sul web ha ricevuto, come prevedibile, un sacco di risposte, o meglio, ringraziamenti e tributi per questa lunga avventura che culminerà la prossima primavera con Avengers 4.

Ve ne proponiamo qualcuno qua sotto:

I don’t know what to say. I don’t want to say goodbye. Thank you, for everything. It’s been an honor, cap. I love you.#ThankYouChrisEvans #CaptainAmerica #Icandothisallday pic.twitter.com/2wfEAJ8ioZ — Eurus (@EurusHopelock) 5 ottobre 2018

Stop. No. That’s it, I’m not watching A4. I don’t care if it’s months away i know i still won’t be ready. Shit. pic.twitter.com/NAsXc8XaZK — نور حداد (@Noor_Haddad_) 5 ottobre 2018

We know everything whether its sacrifice or hardwork but after all you’re perfect and desrving actor for the character of CAPTAIN AMERICA-THE MAN OF DECISIONS……🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Its a honour for all us your fans….

Miss you Cap #SteveRogers pic.twitter.com/M9uh3rc10l — ANURAG_SHARMA (@sharma4real) 5 ottobre 2018

Nooo 😭 pic.twitter.com/BUJTz34Iho — Annisɑ N Mɑjdinɑ (@annisanrm) 5 ottobre 2018

thank you for playing that boy from Brooklyn who stands up to bullies.

thank you for always speaking up against bullies. you made Steve Rogers a hero to look up to. pic.twitter.com/4dBCPXkOIR — AK Lee 💗 -∞ Spoons #ThankYouNamie (@aklee_writes) 5 ottobre 2018

Thank You Chris for this amazing talent 💖 I will miss u as our Captain 😍 You’re so inspired for me in those year 💙 Thank for everything 🤗 pic.twitter.com/iOpZo0p9Mp — Wint Theingi (@TheginWint) 5 ottobre 2018

#ThankYouChrisEvans for amazing 8 years! your character taught me to believe in myself, Capitan America will always be in my heart💙❤ pic.twitter.com/Ef2pykVrBz — rina (@coleshearteyes) 5 ottobre 2018

No Please … We Need You As A Captain Forever 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/jHYQUVGOUz — Akshay Darji (@Akshaydarji1996) 5 ottobre 2018

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Gli Avengers torneranno il 3 maggio 2019. Il film è stato diretto da Anthony e Joe Russo ed è stato scritto da Christopher Markus e Stephen McFeely. Tra i produttori esecutivi anche Jon Favreau, regista dei primi due Iron Man.