Back in the saddle again. We about to make “additional photography” look rill purty. 💅 Also, now that I have your attention: if you’re in the United States of America, and you care about the direction our country is heading/about to head, and how that affects all of us, I encourage you to educate yourself on the matters and candidates at hand, and then vote according to YOUR convictions. Trust that your voice does in fact mean something. And our collective voices mean everything. #wethepeople 🙌