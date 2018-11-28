Etichettare questa news come curiosità è quasi riduttivo.

Qua siamo alle prese con un vero e propio esempio di “internet gold”.

Nelle ore scorse, Mark Ruffalo, il Bruce Banner/Hulk dell’Universo Cinematografico della Marvel, ha lanciato un appello ai newyorkesi. Il motivo? È molto semplice: ha lasciato il suo zainetto a bordo di un taxi. La star ha chiaramente promesso una ricompensa se qualcuno/a si farà vivo/a con il backpack smarrito.

Qua sotto trovate il tweet postato da Ruffalo.

 

 

Il bello viene adesso.

Considerato che Mark Ruffalo, come Tom Holland, è noto per la sua propensione allo spoiler, svariati follower hanno cominciato a ironizzare sul fatto che lo zainetto potrebbe contenere informazioni interessanti sul quarto Avengers:

 

 

Quanto attendete Avengers 4? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Gli Avengers torneranno il 3 maggio 2019. Il film è stato diretto da Anthony e Joe Russo ed è stato scritto da Christopher Markus e Stephen McFeely. Tra i produttori esecutivi anche Jon Favreau, regista dei primi due Iron Man.