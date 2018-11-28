tempo di lettura 2'

Etichettare questa news come curiosità è quasi riduttivo.

Qua siamo alle prese con un vero e propio esempio di “internet gold”.

Nelle ore scorse, Mark Ruffalo, il Bruce Banner/Hulk dell’Universo Cinematografico della Marvel, ha lanciato un appello ai newyorkesi. Il motivo? È molto semplice: ha lasciato il suo zainetto a bordo di un taxi. La star ha chiaramente promesso una ricompensa se qualcuno/a si farà vivo/a con il backpack smarrito.

Qua sotto trovate il tweet postato da Ruffalo.

New Yorkers that I love so much, please help me find my backpack… I left my black w/ red trim Topo backpack in a yellow cab tonight (looks like the one in the pic) in UWS of NYC with no way to contact the cab & don’t know the #. Reward if found 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/w8E1uuT3hm — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) 28 novembre 2018

Il bello viene adesso.

Considerato che Mark Ruffalo, come Tom Holland, è noto per la sua propensione allo spoiler, svariati follower hanno cominciato a ironizzare sul fatto che lo zainetto potrebbe contenere informazioni interessanti sul quarto Avengers:

“Avengers 4 Teaser May be released soon”…… pic.twitter.com/lprejZ9aHY — FreshLojic 👁🧠👁 (@FreshLojic) 28 novembre 2018

This is why you weren’t given an infinity stone. 🤦‍♀️ — Mia Macy (@MiaMarieMacy) 28 novembre 2018

DVD upload of Avengers 4 to the internet in 3….2….. — This Isn’t Going Well. (@sirvitup) 28 novembre 2018

Does it have the title of Avengers 4 in it? — travis kirkman (@tkirkman24) 28 novembre 2018

How many spoilers did you leave in the bag, Mark? — Dan Kurtz (@HeyDanKurtz) 28 novembre 2018

Retweeted. Right now Feige is scrambling wondering “Oh s***, what did you leave lying around this time, Mark?” — Alexander Cass (@AlexDCass) 28 novembre 2018

Is he indicating #Avengers4 trailer to drop in 2 days ? I mean mark on the bag makes me think so….🙇 — DSCR (@saichndra) 28 novembre 2018

Hope you didn’t print out the #Avengers4 script and carry it around, Ruff. 😁 — Aradhye Ackshatt (@aradhyeaxat) 28 novembre 2018

Quanto attendete Avengers 4? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Gli Avengers torneranno il 3 maggio 2019. Il film è stato diretto da Anthony e Joe Russo ed è stato scritto da Christopher Markus e Stephen McFeely. Tra i produttori esecutivi anche Jon Favreau, regista dei primi due Iron Man.