Le vacanze sono finite. Si torna al lavoro! Dwayne Johnson ha di recente pubblicato uno scatto sul suo profilo Instagram in cui afferma di star volando alle Hawaii per finire le sue riprese di Hobbs & Shaw, lo spin-off di Fast & Furious diretto da David Leitch (regista di Deadpool 2) incentrato sui personaggi dell’agente dei servizi segreti diplomatici Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) e sull’assassino Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (questo il titolo ufficiale), ricordiamo, arriverà nelle sale americane il 2 agosto. Ecco lo scatto:

 

 