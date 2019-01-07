Oscar 2019: le nomination dei premi dei sindacati WGA, ASC, ADG e ACE

Iniziamo dalla Writers Guild of America, che rappresenta gli sceneggiatori e come agli Oscar divide le sceneggiature originali da quelle adattate (ma avendo regole diverse dall’Academy a volte esclude film che poi vengono nominati al relativo Oscar). Ecco le nomination, i premi verranno assegnati il 17 febbraio:
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
- Eight Grade, di Bo Burnham
- Green Book, di Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie e Peter Farrelly
- A Quiet Place, di Bryan Woods, Scott Beck e John Krasinski
- Roma, di Alfonso Cuarón
- Vice – L’Uomo nell’Ombra, di Adam McKay
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA
- Blackkklansman, di Charlie Wachtel e David Rabinowitz e Kevin Willmott e Spike Lee
- Black Panther, di Ryan Coogler e Joe Robert Cole
- Copia Originale, di Nicole Holofcener e Jeff Whitty
- Se la Strada Potesse Parlare, di Barry Jenkins
- È Nata una Stella, di Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper e Will Fetters
DOCUMENTARIO
- Bathtubs Over Broadway, di Ozzy Inguanzo & Dava Whisenant
- Fahrenheit 11/9, di Michael Moore
- Generation Wealth, di Lauren Greenfield
- In Search of Greatness, di Gabe Polsky
Ecco invece le nomination della 33esima edizione degli Annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards, i premi dei direttori della fotografia che verranno assegnati il 9 febbraio:
- Alfonso Cuarón for Roma
- Matthew Libatique, ASC for A Star is Born
- Robbie Ryan, BSC, ISC for The Favourite
- Linus Sandgren, ASC, FSF for First Man
- Łukasz Żal, PSC for Cold War
Ecco poi i montatori dell’associazione ACE – American Cinema Editors, i cui premi verranno assegnati il 1 febbraio:
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
- BlacKkKlansman Barry Alexander Brown
- Bohemian Rhapsody John Ottman, ACE
- First Man Tom Cross, ACE
- Roma Alfonso Cuarón & Adam Gough
- A Star is Born Jay Cassidy, ACE
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UNA COMMEDIA
- Crazy Rich Asians Myron Kerstein
- Deadpool 2 Craig Alpert, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir & Dirk Westervelt
- The Favourite Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE
- Green Book Patrick J. Don Vito
- Vice Hank Corwin, ACE
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
- Incredibles 2 Stephen Schaffer, ACE
- Isle of Dogs Andrew Weisblum, ACE, Ralph Foster & Edward Bursch
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Robert Fisher, Jr.
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN DOCUMENTARIO
- Free Solo Bob Eisenhardt, ACE
- RBG Carla GutierreZ
- Three Identical Strangers Michael Harte
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Jeff Malmberg & Aaron Wickenden, ACE
Infine, i premi degli scenografi dell’Art Directors Guild, che si terranno il 2 febbraio e che a differenza del rispettivo Oscar sono molto più dispersivi perché divisi in più categorie:
FILM D’EPOCA
- THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS
Production Designer: JESS GONCHOR
- BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
Production Designer: AARON HAYE
- THE FAVOURITE
Production Designer: FIONA CROMBIE
- FIRST MAN
Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY
- ROMA
Production Designer: EUGENIO CABALLERO
FILM FANTASY
- BLACK PANTHER
Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER
- FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD
Production Designer: STUART CRAIG
- THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS
Production Designer: JON HUTMAN
- MARY POPPINS RETURNS
Production Designer: JOHN MYHRE
- READY PLAYER ONE
Production Designer: ADAM STOCKHAUSEN
FILM CONTEMPORANEO
- A QUIET PLACE
Production Designer: JEFFREY BEECROFT
- A STAR IS BORN
Production Designer: KAREN MURPHY
- CRAZY RICH ASIANS
Production Designer: NELSON COATES
- MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT
Production Designer: PETER WENHAM
- WELCOME TO MARWEN
Production Designer: STEFAN DECHANT
FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
- DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH
Art Director: COLIN STIMPSON
- INCREDIBLES 2
Production Designer: RALPH EGGLESTON
- ISLE OF DOGS
Production Designer: ADAM STOCKHAUSEN, PAUL HARROD
- RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET
Production Designer: CORY LOFTIS
- SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
Production Designer: JUSTIN K. THOMPSON
