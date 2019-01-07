BadTaste.itArticoliFestival e premi

Oscar 2019: le nomination dei premi dei sindacati WGA, ASC, ADG e ACE

· · aggiornato il 7 Gennaio 2019 alle 23:24
Mentre le votazioni per le nomination agli Oscar stanno ufficialmente iniziando, sono state annunciate oggi le nomination ai premi di tre importanti associazioni sindacali che rappresentano sceneggiatori, montatori, scenografi e direttori della fotografia – tre categorie di maestranze che coincidono in gran parte con i membri dell’Academy nelle rispettive categorie tecniche e quindi possono essere considerate degli indicatori.

Iniziamo dalla Writers Guild of America, che rappresenta gli sceneggiatori e come agli Oscar divide le sceneggiature originali da quelle adattate (ma avendo regole diverse dall’Academy a volte esclude film che poi vengono nominati al relativo Oscar). Ecco le nomination, i premi verranno assegnati il 17 febbraio:

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

  • Eight Grade, di Bo Burnham
  • Green Book, di Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie e Peter Farrelly
  • A Quiet Place, di Bryan Woods, Scott Beck e John Krasinski
  • Roma, di Alfonso Cuarón
  • Vice – L’Uomo nell’Ombra, di Adam McKay

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

  • Blackkklansman, di Charlie Wachtel e David Rabinowitz e Kevin Willmott e Spike Lee
  • Black Panther, di Ryan Coogler e Joe Robert Cole
  • Copia Originale, di Nicole Holofcener e Jeff Whitty
  • Se la Strada Potesse Parlare, di Barry Jenkins
  • È Nata una Stella, di Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper e Will Fetters

DOCUMENTARIO

  • Bathtubs Over Broadway, di Ozzy Inguanzo & Dava Whisenant
  • Fahrenheit 11/9, di Michael Moore
  • Generation Wealth, di Lauren Greenfield
  • In Search of Greatness, di Gabe Polsky

Ecco invece le nomination della 33esima edizione degli Annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards, i premi dei direttori della fotografia che verranno assegnati il 9 febbraio:

  • Alfonso Cuarón for Roma
  • Matthew Libatique, ASC for A Star is Born
  • Robbie Ryan, BSC, ISC for The Favourite
  • Linus Sandgren, ASC, FSF for First Man
  • Łukasz Żal, PSC for Cold War 

Ecco poi i montatori dell’associazione ACE – American Cinema Editors, i cui premi verranno assegnati il 1 febbraio:

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

  • BlacKkKlansman Barry Alexander Brown
  • Bohemian Rhapsody John Ottman, ACE
  • First Man Tom Cross, ACE
  • Roma Alfonso Cuarón & Adam Gough
  • A Star is Born Jay Cassidy, ACE

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UNA COMMEDIA

  • Crazy Rich Asians Myron Kerstein
  • Deadpool 2 Craig Alpert, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir & Dirk Westervelt
  • The Favourite Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE
  • Green Book Patrick J. Don Vito
  • Vice Hank Corwin, ACE

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

  • Incredibles 2 Stephen Schaffer, ACE
  • Isle of Dogs Andrew Weisblum, ACE, Ralph Foster & Edward Bursch
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Robert Fisher, Jr.

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN DOCUMENTARIO

  • Free Solo Bob Eisenhardt, ACE
  • RBG Carla GutierreZ
  • Three Identical Strangers Michael Harte
  • Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Jeff Malmberg & Aaron Wickenden, ACE

Infine, i premi degli scenografi dell’Art Directors Guild, che si terranno il 2 febbraio e che a differenza del rispettivo Oscar sono molto più dispersivi perché divisi in più categorie:

FILM D’EPOCA

  • THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS
    Production Designer: JESS GONCHOR
  • BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
    Production Designer: AARON HAYE
  • THE FAVOURITE
    Production Designer: FIONA CROMBIE
  • FIRST MAN
    Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY
  • ROMA
    Production Designer: EUGENIO CABALLERO

FILM FANTASY

  • BLACK PANTHER
    Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER
  • FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD
    Production Designer: STUART CRAIG
  • THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS
    Production Designer: JON HUTMAN
  • MARY POPPINS RETURNS
    Production Designer: JOHN MYHRE
  • READY PLAYER ONE
    Production Designer: ADAM STOCKHAUSEN

FILM CONTEMPORANEO

  • A QUIET PLACE
    Production Designer: JEFFREY BEECROFT
  • A STAR IS BORN
    Production Designer: KAREN MURPHY
  • CRAZY RICH ASIANS
    Production Designer: NELSON COATES
  • MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT
    Production Designer: PETER WENHAM
  • WELCOME TO MARWEN
    Production Designer: STEFAN DECHANT

FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

  • DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH
    Art Director: COLIN STIMPSON
  • INCREDIBLES 2
    Production Designer: RALPH EGGLESTON
  • ISLE OF DOGS
    Production Designer: ADAM STOCKHAUSEN, PAUL HARROD
  • RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET
    Production Designer: CORY LOFTIS
  • SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
    Production Designer: JUSTIN K. THOMPSON

 

