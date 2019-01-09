A marzo a Disneyland Hong Kong aprirà una nuova attrazione chiamata Ant-Man and the Wasp Nano Battle, ovviamente ispirata al cinecomic Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Recentemente Andy Park, Head of Visual Development dei Marvel Studios, ha diffuso in rete una breve video anteprima della ride con Paul Rudd e Evangeline Lilly. I visitatori saranno “rimpiccioliti” come i due supereroi per combattere Arnim Zola, ex scienziato dell’Hydra.

Trovate il video qua sotto insieme ad alcune immagini:

 

 

 

FONTE: CB