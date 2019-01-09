tempo di lettura 1'

A marzo a Disneyland Hong Kong aprirà una nuova attrazione chiamata, ovviamente ispirata al cinecomic

Recentemente Andy Park, Head of Visual Development dei Marvel Studios, ha diffuso in rete una breve video anteprima della ride con Paul Rudd e Evangeline Lilly. I visitatori saranno “rimpiccioliti” come i due supereroi per combattere Arnim Zola, ex scienziato dell’Hydra.

Trovate il video qua sotto insieme ad alcune immagini:

The first photos from inside Hong Kong Disneyland’s “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: Nano Battle!,” which features Paul Rudd & @EvangelineLilly reprising their roles, have been officially released! pic.twitter.com/35pY9UixCl — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) January 9, 2019

FONTE: CB