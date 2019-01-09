Recentemente Andy Park, Head of Visual Development dei Marvel Studios, ha diffuso in rete una breve video anteprima della ride con Paul Rudd e Evangeline Lilly. I visitatori saranno “rimpiccioliti” come i due supereroi per combattere Arnim Zola, ex scienziato dell’Hydra.
Trovate il video qua sotto insieme ad alcune immagini:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Ant-Man and the Wasp Nano Battle ride coming soon to Hong Kong Disneyland! I loved working on the film & was equally as excited to do a little work on this ride (I ❤️ Disneyland). The bulk of the amazing work was done by the talented folks at Walt Disney Imagineering. I was just honored to help out here & there. Ride opens March 31, 2019. I’m jealous of all you Hong Kong residents!! #waltdisney #disneyland #waltdisneyimagineering #antmanandthewasp #antman #wasp #avengers #themepark #paulrudd @evangelinelillyofficial @disneyland @hkdisneyland
The first photos from inside Hong Kong Disneyland’s “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: Nano Battle!,” which features Paul Rudd & @EvangelineLilly reprising their roles, have been officially released! pic.twitter.com/35pY9UixCl
— MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) January 9, 2019
FONTE: CB
