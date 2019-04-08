tempo di lettura 2'La Sony ha annunciato una nuova edizione steelbook dedicata ai primi due, storici capitoli della serie di Ghostbusters. L’edizione sarà in vendita dal prossimo 11 giugno negli Stati Uniti e, oltre ai due film in formato 4K Blu-Ray, conterrà dei materiali speciali, comprese delle scene tagliate mai viste prima d’ora.
Ecco il materiale nel dettaglio:
GHOSTBUSTERS
- Commento dei fan con Troy Benjamin e Chris Stewart (Interdimensional Crossrip podcast), Ashley Victoria Robinson (Geek History Lesson podcast) e Sean Bishop (esperto nella replica dei prop di Ghostbusters), moderato da Eric Reich
- 6 rare scene cancellate, incluse le scene a lungo richieste a Fort Detmerring
- Materiale girato per la sequenza a Central Park
- 1984 ShoWest Exhibitor Reel, contiene materiale con Bill Murray e Dan Aykroyd che mostrano una prima versione del girato agli espositori
- Pubblicità tv dei film
- Pubblicità tv tagliate dei film
- La featurette: “A Moment With the Stars”
- Original Domestic Teaser Trailer
- Original Stereo Audio for the Feature (Blu-ray only)
- Commento al film con Ivan Reitman, Harold Ramis, and Joe Medjuck
- Slimer Mode Picture-in-Picture Track
- Commento testuale “Tricks and Trivia”
- 10 scene eliminate
- Who You Gonna Call: A Ghostbusters Retrospective
- 1984 Featurette
- SFX Featurette
- Featurette su cast e crew
- Ecto-1: riportando in vita la classica auto
- Multi-Angle Explorations
- Paragone Storyboard
- Versioni alternative per la tv
- “Ghostbusters” Music Video di Ray Parker, Jr.
- Photo Galleries
- Trailers
- 30th Anniversary Theatrical Trailer
GHOSTBUSTERS II
- Commento con il regista Ivan Reitman, Dan Aykroyd, e il produttore esecutivo Joe Medjuck
- “The Oprah Winfrey Show: Cast of Ghostbusters II” – June 1989
- Full Ghostbusters II Theatrical EPK
- Raro teaser trailer incompleto, contiene la pubblicità tv per il film
- Original Stereo Audio for the Feature (Blu-ray only)
- 7 scene eliminate
- Time Is But A Window: Ghostbusters II and Beyond
- “On Our Own” video musicale di Bobby Brown
- Photo Galleries
- Trailers
THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS
- “The Real Ghostbusters – Pitch Concept Pilot” – A Fan Restoration di Robert Barbieri
Ghostbusters 3 sarà nei cinema americani a partire dal 10 luglio del 2020.
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Fonte: comicbook
CONSIGLIATI DALLA REDAZIONE
- Prezzo: EUR 44,09Da: EUR 49,99
- Prezzo: EUR 69,95Da: EUR 84,99
- Prezzo: EUR 16,65
- Prezzo: Vedi su Amazon.it
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.