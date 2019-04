View this post on Instagram

Had a blast at the Endgame premiere! Love catching up with some old friends! I’m happy this movie finishes this chapter of the marvel saga. To be a part of this universe. The past 10 years of my life have been a joy. Even though I joined the party late everyone there treated me like I’ve been there since Iron Man in 2008. I’m so excited to see where the MCU is going in the future. Here’s to the last 10 years and to 10 more. #avengersendgame #dontspoiltheendgame