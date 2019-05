Pumbaa: Married with 3 kids, works a dead end job, hates his life/wife/ and wonders why he had kids at all

Timon: Single, started his own company, moisturizes, goes to the gym, and eats twinks as part of a balanced diet.#TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/gayu74kNjT

— ANXSR (@ANXSR3) May 31, 2019