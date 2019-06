View this post on Instagram

Some of the early design passes I painted up of Captain Marvel’s costumed look with helmet. What a fun character to explore. Figuring out her helmeted look was especially a fun challenge. This was before attempting the mohawk look. #captainmarvel #hero #conceptart #characterdesign #costumedesign #illustration #그림 #캡틴마블 #그림스타그램 #일러스트 #marvel #marvelstudios #avengers #higherfurtherfaster @brielarson