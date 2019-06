View this post on Instagram

One of the very first design passes I did of Captain Marvel many years ago. I actually painted a version of this as a nonspecific actor before Brie was cast. I then added her likeness once she was cast. That happens quite often bc we work so early in the film making process. #captainmarvel #superhero #hero #conceptart #characterdesign #costumedesign #illustration #그림 #캡틴마블 #그림스타그램 #일러스트 #marvel #marvelstudios #avengers #higherfurtherfaster @brielarson