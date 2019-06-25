Hans Zimmer, che aveva già curato le melodie del film animato, torna nel ruolo di compositore per questo nuovo adattamento.
Qua sotto potete leggere la tracklist completa:
1. “Circle of Life”/“Nants’ Ingonyama” – Performed by Lindiwe Mkhize; African vocals performed by Lebo M; written and composed by Elton John and Tim Rice; “Nants’ Ingonyama” written by Lebohang Morake and Hans Zimmer; produced by Hans Zimmer; vocals produced by Stephen Lipson
2. “Life’s Not Fair” – Hans Zimmer
3.“Rafiki’s Fireflies” – Hans Zimmer
4.“I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – Performed by JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph and John Oliver; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson
5.“Elephant Graveyard” – Hans Zimmer
6.“Be Prepared” (2019 Version) – Performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Hans Zimmer and David Fleming
7.“Stampede” – Hans Zimmer
8.“Scar Takes the Throne” – Hans Zimmer
9.“Hakuna Matata” – Performed by Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary and Donald Glover; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson
10.“Simba is Alive!” – Hans Zimmer
11.“The Lion Sleeps Tonight” – Performed by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; written by Luigi Creatore, Hugo Peretti, George David Weiss and Solomon Linda; produced by Pharrell Williams
12.“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Performed by Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson
13.“Reflections of Mufasa” – Hans Zimmer
14.TBA
15.“Battle for Pride Rock” – Hans Zimmer
16.“Remember” – Hans Zimmer
17.“Never Too Late” – Performed by Elton John; African vocal and choir arrangements created and produced by Lebo M; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Greg Kurstin; additional production by Elton John and Matt Still
18.“He Lives in You” – Performed by Lebo M; written by Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin and Lebohang Morake; produced by Lebo M and Mark Mancina
19.“Mbube” – Performed by Lebo M; African vocal and choir arrangements created and produced by Lebo M; written by Solomon Linda; produced by Pharrell Williams
Scritto da Jeff Nathanson e diretto da Jon Favreau utilizzando la tecnica dell’animazione e del performance capture, il film vedrà un cast ricchissimo: Donald Glover sarà Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter sarà Nala, James Earl Jonestornerà come Mufasa, Chietwel Ejiofor sarà Scar, Alfre Woodard sarà Sarabi, John Oliver sarà Zazu, John Kane sarà Rafiki, Seth Rogen sarà Pumbaa, Billy Eichner sarà Timon, Eric Andre sarà Azizi, Florence Karumba sarà Shenzi, e Keegan-Michael Key sarà Kamari.
L’uscita in Italia è prevista per il 21 agosto 2019, negli USA il 19 luglio 2019.
FONTE: CS
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.