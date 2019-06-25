Dall’1 luglio sarà disponibile acquistare digitalmente la colonna sonora di, film Disney in uscita nelle nostre sale ad agosto (dal 19 luglio sarà disponibile anche la versione fisica).

Hans Zimmer, che aveva già curato le melodie del film animato, torna nel ruolo di compositore per questo nuovo adattamento.

Qua sotto potete leggere la tracklist completa:

1. “Circle of Life”/“Nants’ Ingonyama” – Performed by Lindiwe Mkhize; African vocals performed by Lebo M; written and composed by Elton John and Tim Rice; “Nants’ Ingonyama” written by Lebohang Morake and Hans Zimmer; produced by Hans Zimmer; vocals produced by Stephen Lipson

2. “Life’s Not Fair” – Hans Zimmer

3.“Rafiki’s Fireflies” – Hans Zimmer

4.“I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – Performed by JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph and John Oliver; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson

5.“Elephant Graveyard” – Hans Zimmer

6.“Be Prepared” (2019 Version) – Performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Hans Zimmer and David Fleming

7.“Stampede” – Hans Zimmer

8.“Scar Takes the Throne” – Hans Zimmer

9.“Hakuna Matata” – Performed by Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary and Donald Glover; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson

10.“Simba is Alive!” – Hans Zimmer

11.“The Lion Sleeps Tonight” – Performed by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; written by Luigi Creatore, Hugo Peretti, George David Weiss and Solomon Linda; produced by Pharrell Williams

12.“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Performed by Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson

13.“Reflections of Mufasa” – Hans Zimmer

14.TBA

15.“Battle for Pride Rock” – Hans Zimmer

16.“Remember” – Hans Zimmer

17.“Never Too Late” – Performed by Elton John; African vocal and choir arrangements created and produced by Lebo M; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Greg Kurstin; additional production by Elton John and Matt Still

18.“He Lives in You” – Performed by Lebo M; written by Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin and Lebohang Morake; produced by Lebo M and Mark Mancina

19.“Mbube” – Performed by Lebo M; African vocal and choir arrangements created and produced by Lebo M; written by Solomon Linda; produced by Pharrell Williams