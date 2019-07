A few other things on #TheLionKing

The visual effects/animation in the film is INCREDIBLE.

For the first time in maybe my entire life as the movie started I got really emotional. Just hearing the music wrecked me.

While it's a story you know, it's soooooo well done. pic.twitter.com/1Vr9pe8vf4

— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2019