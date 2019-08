Ta da! Here’s the poster for my new movie @lastchristmas! And tonight, get your first look at the #LastChristmasMovie trailer by watching the wonderful @henrygolding on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. So excited for you to see it! 🎄 🤶🎅❤️ pic.twitter.com/SptS846qab

— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) August 13, 2019