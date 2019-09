View this post on Instagram

🙏🏾🥃 Hobbs & Shaw sets new 2019 box office record for being the #1 movie in the world, for four weeks in a row. Besting previous three week record held by Avengers, Spider-Man and Captain Marvel. Records are made to be broken, so I look forward to the next great movie giving us a run, kickin’ my ass and takin’ the crown 👑 Thanks everyone for the amazing support and hope you had a fantastic Labor Day with your loved ones. Now back to my labor 🤙🏾 #hobbsandshaw #1 🌎