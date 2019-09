Meanwhile, I never saw his screen. I saw the news in my feed long before realizing: “Holy shit. He’s sitting right next to me. Did he see me reading that? This is awful. Should I say something?”

Turns out he’s a lovely guy. Thrilled for him. pic.twitter.com/fEmnxfIi4K

— Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) September 5, 2019