I'm #100 on this list which is 99 times higher than #1!!! There's nothing bigger than 100! I'm the best! I'm the ultimate warrior of the universe! I have no equal! I am only just below #101! Brrrrrrrrrrp! https://t.co/uEQwxKp9iY

— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) October 16, 2019