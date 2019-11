No I took that out because I wanted the crash to be solely the result of his over-confidence, not possibly the result of alcohol. https://t.co/GEU8H3D5BJ

— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) November 15, 2019