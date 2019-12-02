Colpiscono le mancate nomination alla regia per Dragon Trainer: Il Mondo Nascosto e Toy Story 4, mentre Frozen 2 non è stato nominato per il miglior montaggio e le scenografie. L’ingresso prepotente di Netflix nel mondo dell’animazione con Klaus e Dov’è il mio Corpo?, insomma, si è fatto notare. Ma il vero colpo di scena è la totale assenza di nomination per Il Re Leone, sia nelle categorie d’animazione che live action.
I vincitori della 47esima edizione degli Annie Awards verranno annunciati il 25 gennaio 2020: potete leggere la lista delle principali categorie (sono 32 in tutto) qui sotto, sul sito trovate le altre.
MIGLIOR FILM
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link, Laika
Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios
MIGLIOR CHARACTER ANIMATION – ANIMAZIONE
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Character Animator: Andrew Ford; Characters: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Animation Supervisor: Dane Stogner; Characters: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani; Characters: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins; Character: Alva
Missing Link, Laika; Animator: Rachelle Lambden; Characters: Multiple
MIGLIOR CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
Alita: Battle Angel, Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Michael Cozens
Avengers: Endgame, Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo
Game of Thrones – Season 8, Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons, Image Engine; Animation Supervisor: Jason Snyman; Character Rigger: Sheik Ghafoor; Creature FX Technical Director: Maia Neubig; Lookdev Artist: Michael Siegel; Texture Lead: Cheri Fojtik
Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Framestore; Animation Supervisor: Dale Newton Rigging TD: Waiyin Mendoza; Groom Technical Director: Rochelle Flynn Lookdev: Leila Gaed; Creature FX TD: Paul Jones
Spider-Man: Far From Home, Sony; Character Animator : Joakim Riedinger
MIGLIOR CHARACTER DESIGN – FILM
Abominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio; Character Designer: Nico Marlet
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Bill Schwab
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Character Designer: Torsten Schrank
Spies in Disguise, Blue Sky Studios; Character Designer: José Manuel Fernández Oli; Characters: Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance Pigeon
The Addams Family, MGM and BRON Creative; Character Designer: Craig Kellman
MIGLIOR REGIA – FILM
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Director: Jennifer Lee Director: Chris Buck
I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Director: Jérémy Clapin
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Director: Sergio Pablos
Missing Link, Laika; Director: Chris Butler
Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films; Director: Makoto Shinkai
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA – FILM
AWAY, Dream Well Studios; Composer: Gints Zilbalodis
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Composer: Christophe Beck; Composer: Frode Fjellheim; Composer/Lyricist: Kristen Anderson-Lopez; Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez
I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Composer: Dan Levy
Spies in Disguise, Blue Sky Studios; Composer/Lyricist: Mark Ronson; Composer: Theodore Shapiro
Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Composer: Randy Newman
MIGLIOR DOPPIAGGIO – FILM
Abominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio; Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor Character: Jin
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Josh Gad: Josh Gad Character: Olaf
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix; Performer: Richard Horvitz Character: Invader Zim
The Secret Life of Pets 2, Illumination; Cast: Jenny Slate Character: Gidget
Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Cast: Tony Hale Character: Forky
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA – FILM
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Writer: Jennifer Lee
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Writer: Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Writer: Jérémy Clapin; Writer: Guillaume Laurant
Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Writer: Andrew Stanton; Writer: Stephany Folsom
Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films; Story By: Makoto Shinkai; Writer: Makoto Shinkai
