Colpiscono le mancate nomination alla regia per Dragon Trainer: Il Mondo Nascosto e Toy Story 4, mentre Frozen 2 non è stato nominato per il miglior montaggio e le scenografie. L’ingresso prepotente di Netflix nel mondo dell’animazione con Klaus e Dov’è il mio Corpo?, insomma, si è fatto notare. Ma il vero colpo di scena è la totale assenza di nomination per Il Re Leone, sia nelle categorie d’animazione che live action.

I vincitori della 47esima edizione degli Annie Awards verranno annunciati il 25 gennaio 2020: potete leggere la lista delle principali categorie (sono 32 in tutto) qui sotto, sul sito trovate le altre.

MIGLIOR FILM

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Missing Link, Laika

Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios

MIGLIOR CHARACTER ANIMATION – ANIMAZIONE

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Character Animator: Andrew Ford; Characters: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Animation Supervisor: Dane Stogner; Characters: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani; Characters: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins; Character: Alva

Missing Link, Laika; Animator: Rachelle Lambden; Characters: Multiple

MIGLIOR CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Alita: Battle Angel, Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Michael Cozens

Avengers: Endgame, Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo

Game of Thrones – Season 8, Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons, Image Engine; Animation Supervisor: Jason Snyman; Character Rigger: Sheik Ghafoor; Creature FX Technical Director: Maia Neubig; Lookdev Artist: Michael Siegel; Texture Lead: Cheri Fojtik

Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Framestore; Animation Supervisor: Dale Newton Rigging TD: Waiyin Mendoza; Groom Technical Director: Rochelle Flynn Lookdev: Leila Gaed; Creature FX TD: Paul Jones

Spider-Man: Far From Home, Sony; Character Animator : Joakim Riedinger

MIGLIOR CHARACTER DESIGN – FILM

Abominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio; Character Designer: Nico Marlet

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Bill Schwab

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Character Designer: Torsten Schrank

Spies in Disguise, Blue Sky Studios; Character Designer: José Manuel Fernández Oli; Characters: Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance Pigeon

The Addams Family, MGM and BRON Creative; Character Designer: Craig Kellman

MIGLIOR REGIA – FILM

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Director: Jennifer Lee Director: Chris Buck

I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Director: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Director: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link, Laika; Director: Chris Butler

Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films; Director: Makoto Shinkai

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA – FILM

AWAY, Dream Well Studios; Composer: Gints Zilbalodis

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Composer: Christophe Beck; Composer: Frode Fjellheim; Composer/Lyricist: Kristen Anderson-Lopez; Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez

I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Composer: Dan Levy

Spies in Disguise, Blue Sky Studios; Composer/Lyricist: Mark Ronson; Composer: Theodore Shapiro

Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Composer: Randy Newman

MIGLIOR DOPPIAGGIO – FILM

Abominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio; Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor Character: Jin

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Josh Gad: Josh Gad Character: Olaf

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix; Performer: Richard Horvitz Character: Invader Zim

The Secret Life of Pets 2, Illumination; Cast: Jenny Slate Character: Gidget

Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Cast: Tony Hale Character: Forky

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA – FILM

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Writer: Jennifer Lee

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Writer: Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Writer: Jérémy Clapin; Writer: Guillaume Laurant

Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Writer: Andrew Stanton; Writer: Stephany Folsom

Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films; Story By: Makoto Shinkai; Writer: Makoto Shinkai