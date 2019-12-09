Non è una novità che la LAFCA premi un film straniero: capitò con pellicole come Roma, Amour e La Tigre e il Dragone. Tutti e tre ottennero anche la nomination come miglior film agli Oscar, e Parasite inizia a essere tra i favoriti di quest’anno anche dopo le nomination ai Golden Globes.
La LAFCA ha nominato miglior film straniero Dolor Y Gloria, che ha ottenuto anche il premio per il migliore attore (Antonio Banderas). Jennifer Lopez è stata nominata migliore attrice non protagonista per Hustlers, mentre Mary Kay ha vinto il premio come migliore attrice per Diane.
Rimane a bocca asciutta The Irishman, favorito in altri premi della critica, che qui è finito al secondo posto in tre categorie tra cui miglior film e miglior regista.
Ecco la lista completa:
- Best Picture: “Parasite” (Runner-up: “The Irishman”)
- Best Director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” (Runner-up: Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”)
- Best Actress: Mary Kay Place, “Diane” (Runner-up: Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”)
- Best Actor: Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory” (Runner-up: Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”)
- Best Supporting Actor: Song Kang Ho, “Parasite” (Runner-up: Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”)
- Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” (Runner-up: Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”)
- Best Animated Film: “I Lost My Body” (Runner-up: “Toy Story 4”)
- Best Documentary: “American Factory” (Runner-up: “Apollo 11”)
- Best Foreign Language Film: “Pain & Glory” (Runner-up: “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”)
- Best Screenplay: Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story” (Runner-up: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”)
- Best Cinematography: Claire Mathon, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “Atlantics” (Runner-up: Roger Deakins, “1917”)
- Best Editing: Todd Douglas Miller, “Apollo 11” (Runner-up: Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, “Uncut Gems”)
- Best Music/Score: Dan Levy, “I Lost My Body” (Runner-up: Thomas Newman, “1917”)
- Best Production Design: Barbara Ling, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Runner-up: Ha Jun Lee, “Parasite”)
- New Generation Prize: Joe Talbot, Jimmie Fails and Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”
- Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award: “The Giverny Document,” Ja’Tovia Gary
- Career Achievement: Elaine May
Fonte: Variety
