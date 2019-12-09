Sono stati annunciati ieri sera i vincitori dell’edizione 2019 dei premi della Los Angeles Film Critics Association, associazione di critici losangelina che ha selezionato i migliori film dell’anno, e a trionfare su tutti è stato un film straniero:di Bong Joon-Ho. La pellicola vincitrice a Cannes ha ottenuto il premio come miglior film, miglior regista e miglior attore non protagonista per Song Kang Ho. Inoltre, si è piazzato al secondo posto anche in categorie come la miglior sceneggiatura e le migliori scenografie.

Non è una novità che la LAFCA premi un film straniero: capitò con pellicole come Roma, Amour e La Tigre e il Dragone. Tutti e tre ottennero anche la nomination come miglior film agli Oscar, e Parasite inizia a essere tra i favoriti di quest’anno anche dopo le nomination ai Golden Globes.

La LAFCA ha nominato miglior film straniero Dolor Y Gloria, che ha ottenuto anche il premio per il migliore attore (Antonio Banderas). Jennifer Lopez è stata nominata migliore attrice non protagonista per Hustlers, mentre Mary Kay ha vinto il premio come migliore attrice per Diane.

Rimane a bocca asciutta The Irishman, favorito in altri premi della critica, che qui è finito al secondo posto in tre categorie tra cui miglior film e miglior regista.

Ecco la lista completa:

Best Picture: “Parasite” (Runner-up: “The Irishman”)

“Parasite” (Runner-up: “The Irishman”) Best Director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” (Runner-up: Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”)

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” (Runner-up: Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”) Best Actress: Mary Kay Place, “Diane” (Runner-up: Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”)

Mary Kay Place, “Diane” (Runner-up: Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”) Best Actor: Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory” (Runner-up: Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”)

Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory” (Runner-up: Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”) Best Supporting Actor: Song Kang Ho, “Parasite” (Runner-up: Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”)

Song Kang Ho, “Parasite” (Runner-up: Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”) Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” (Runner-up: Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”)

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” (Runner-up: Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”) Best Animated Film: “I Lost My Body” (Runner-up: “Toy Story 4”)

“I Lost My Body” (Runner-up: “Toy Story 4”) Best Documentary: “American Factory” (Runner-up: “Apollo 11”)

“American Factory” (Runner-up: “Apollo 11”) Best Foreign Language Film: “Pain & Glory” (Runner-up: “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”)

“Pain & Glory” (Runner-up: “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”) Best Screenplay: Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story” (Runner-up: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”)

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story” (Runner-up: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”) Best Cinematography: Claire Mathon, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “Atlantics” (Runner-up: Roger Deakins, “1917”)

Claire Mathon, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “Atlantics” (Runner-up: Roger Deakins, “1917”) Best Editing: Todd Douglas Miller, “Apollo 11” (Runner-up: Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, “Uncut Gems”)

Todd Douglas Miller, “Apollo 11” (Runner-up: Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, “Uncut Gems”) Best Music/Score: Dan Levy, “I Lost My Body” (Runner-up: Thomas Newman, “1917”)

Dan Levy, “I Lost My Body” (Runner-up: Thomas Newman, “1917”) Best Production Design: Barbara Ling, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Runner-up: Ha Jun Lee, “Parasite”)

Barbara Ling, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Runner-up: Ha Jun Lee, “Parasite”) New Generation Prize : Joe Talbot, Jimmie Fails and Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

: Joe Talbot, Jimmie Fails and Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award: “The Giverny Document,” Ja’Tovia Gary

“The Giverny Document,” Ja’Tovia Gary Career Achievement: Elaine May

Fonte: Variety