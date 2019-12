As #TheRiseOfSykwalker arrives in theaters, let's not forget that it all started in the imagination of just 1 man: GEORGE LUCAS. He alone created that galaxy far, far away that has inspired generations. Then, he let me be a part of it & changed my life forever…#ALifetimeOfLuke pic.twitter.com/0HPUUrInUj

— Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 18, 2019