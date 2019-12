Kelly Marie Tran in The Rise of Skywalker was treated so fucking horribly.

Literally pushed to the side and ignored by Finn in a scene after asking if he needs help, absolutely insane.

The most blatant feeding into of hate from The Last Jedi in The Rise of Skywalker. pic.twitter.com/ARIp16Npc8

