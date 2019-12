View this post on Instagram

Plot twist 👹 For JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL we wanted to create a towering beast of a character named, JURGAN THE BRUTE. Enter, “Game of Thrones” actor, Rory McCann. When Rory first walked on set of JUMANJI it immediately reminded me of one of my favorite TV shows as a kid, THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN and the episode where Lee Majors takes on BIG FOOT, played by the legendary, Andre the Giant. Cool plot twist about JURGAN (for those who caught it) is he’s an actual avatar in the game. Meaning – SOMEONE is playing him. But who? That’s the big mystery. In the next JUMANJI we’ll find out just who’s been playing the JURGAN THE BRUTE 😈 #JUMANJI #MysteryPlayer IN THEATERS NOW WORLDWIDE 🌎