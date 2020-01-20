Premiati anche Parasite (come miglior film straniero), Le Mans ’66 e Toy Story 4.
Ecco tutti i vincitori:
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – CORTO ANIMATO
3 Below “Tales of Arcadia”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten
Sound Designer: James Miller
Dialogue Editors: Jason Oliver, Carlos Sanches
Foley Artists: Aran Tanchum, Vincent Guisetti
Foley Editor: Tommy Sarioglou
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO – LUNGOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO NON CINEMATOGRAFICO
Lego DC Batman: Family Matters
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes
Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker
ADR Editor: George Peters
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Derek Swanson
Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO – ANIMAZIONE
Toy Story 4
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang, Jonathon Stevens
Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, James Spencer
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – DOCUMENTARIO NON CINEMATOGRAFICO
Serengeti
Discovery Channel
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Cowgill
Foley Editor: Peter Davies
Music Editor: Alessandro Baldessari
Foley Artists: Paul Ackerman
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – DOCUMENTARIO
Echo in the Canyon
Greenwich Entertainment
Sound Designer: Robby Stambler, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Sal Ojeda, MPSE
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – CINEMATICA AL COMPUTER
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
Activision Blizzard
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Rowe
Supervising Sound Designer: Charles Deenen, MPSE Csaba Wagner
Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro
Lead Music Editor: Ted Kocher
Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine
Sound Designers: Bryan Watkins, Mark Ganus, Eddie Pacheco, Darren Blondin
Dialogue Lead: Dave Natale
Dialogue Editors: Chrissy Arya, Michael Krystek
Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Tim Walston, MPSE, Brent Burge, Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Samuel Justice, MPSE
Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Scott Bergstrom, Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – GAMEPLAY INTERATTIVO
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Infinity Ward
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Senior Lead Sound Designer: Dave Rowe
Senior Lead Technical Sound Designer: Tim StasicaSupervising Music Editor: Peter ScaturroLead Music Editor: Ted Kocher
Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine
Senior Sound Designers: Chris Egert, Doug Prior
Supervising Sound Designers: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Chris Staples, Eddie Pacheco, MPSE, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Ian Mika, Corina Bello, John Drelick, Mark Ganus
Dialogue Leads: Dave Natale, Bryan Watkins, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Mark Loperfido
Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Brent Burge, Tim Walston, Alex Ephraim, Samuel Justice
Dialogue Editors: Michael Krystek, Chrissy Arya, Cesar Marenco
Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Scott Bergstrom, Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – LUNGOMETRAGGIO NON CINEMATOGRAFICO
Togo
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Odin Benitez, MPSE, Todd Toon, MPSE
Sound Designer: Martyn Zub, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: John C. Stuver, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jason King, Adam Kopald, MPSE, Luke Gibleon, Christopher Bonis
ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler
Supervising Music Editor: Peter “Oso” Snell, MPSE
Foley Artists: Mike Horton, Tim McKeown
Supervising Foley Editor: Walter Spencer
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – SPECIALE
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series “Episode 1”
Oculus
Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Bolen, Paul Stoughton
Sound Designer: Andy Martin
Supervising ADR Editors: Gary Rydstrom, Steve Slanec
Dialogue Editors: Anthony DeFrancesco, Christopher Barnett, MPSE Benjamin A. Burtt, MPSE
Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE Jana Vance
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – FILM STRANIERO
Parasite
Neon
Supervising Sound Editor: Choi Tae Young
Sound Designer: Kang Hye Young
Supervising ADR Editor: Kim Byung In
Sound Effects Editors: Kang Hye Young
Foley Artists: Park Sung Gyun, Lee Chung Gyu
Foley Editor: Shin I Na
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – MEDIOMETRAGGIO
Barry “ronny/lily”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designer: Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Mark Allen
Dialogue Editors: John Creed, Harrison Meyle
Music Editor: Michael Brake
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana
Foley Editors: John Sanacore, Clayton Weber
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – EPISODIO – MUSICA
Wu Tang: An American Saga “All In Together Now”Hulu
Music Editor: Shie Rozow
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – EPISODIO – DIALOGO / ADR
Modern Love “Take Me as I Am”
Prime Video
Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein
Supervising ADR Editor: Gina Alfano, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Alfred DeGrand
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – EPISODIO – EFFETTI/FOLEY
The Mandalorian “Chapter One”Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Effects Editors: Bonnie Wild, Jon Borland, Chris Frazier, Pascal Garneau, Steve Slanec
Foley Editor: Richard Gould
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – VERNA FIELDS AWARD
Heatwave
National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Langhamer
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – SINGLE PRESENTATION
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Todd Toon, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen
Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon
Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel
Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford
Supervising Music Editor: Blake Bunzel
Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman
Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE, Alex Ullrich
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – LUNGOMETRAGGIO A EPISODI
Game of Thrones “The Long Night”HBO
Music Editor: David Klotz
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – LUNGOMETRAGGIO A EPISODI – DIALOGHI / ADR
Chernobyl “Please Remain Calm”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix
Supervising ADR Editor: Harry Barnes
Dialogue Editor: Michael Maroussas
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – LUNGOMETRAGGIO A EPISODI – EFFETTI / FOLEY
Chernobyl “1:23:45”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix
Sound Designer: Joe Beal
Foley Editors: Philip Clements, Tom Stewart
Foley Artist: Anna Wright
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – LUNGOMETRAGGIO CINEMATOGRAFICO – MUSICA
JoJo Rabbit
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Music Editor: Paul Apelgren
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – LUNGOMETRAGGIO CINEMATOGRAFICO – MUSICAL
Rocketman
Paramount Pictures
Music Editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – LUNGOMETRAGGIO CINEMATOGRAFICO – DIALOGHI / ADR
1917
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO – LUNGOMETRAGGIO CINEMATOGRAFICO – EFFETTI / FOLEY
Ford v Ferrari
Twentieth Century Fox
Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester
Sound Designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco
Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE
Foley Editor: Anna MacKenzieFoley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE, Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama
FILMMAKER AWARD
Victoria Alonso
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Cecelia “Cece” Hall
La votazione finale per gli Oscar inizierà il 30 gennaio e proseguirà fino al 4 febbraio. La 92esima edizione degli Academy Awards si terrà il 9 febbraio.
