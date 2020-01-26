Iniziamo dai DGA, i premi della Directors Guild of America, il sindacato dei registi: Sam Mendes ha trionfato per 1917 (vinse il DGA vent’anni fa per American Beauty), diventando definitivamente frontrunner per il rispettivo Oscar alla regia. Meno scontato il premio per il regista esordiente, che è andato ad Alma Har’el per Honey Boy.
Per quanto riguarda l’ASC, l’American Society of Cinematographers, il sindacato dei direttori della fotografia ha scelto Roger Deakins per 1917 (è il suo quinto, nessuno ne ha mai vinti tanti oltre a Emmanuel Lubezki), segnalando poi Jarin Blaschke per The Lighthouse con lo Spotlight Award.
La Cinema Audio Society, che rappresenta i tecnici del sonoro, ha consegnato il premio a Le Mans ’66 – La Grande Sfida: 1917 non era nominato, mentre è nominato nel rispettivo Oscar al miglior sonoro.
Infine, gli USC Scripter Award, assegnati per il miglior adattamento, hanno visto prevalere Greta Gerwig per Piccole Donne: anche in questo caso, l’Oscar è praticamente vinto.
Ecco tutti i premi:
OSCAR 2020: I PREMI DELLA DGA – DIRECTORS GUILD OF AMERICA
Feature Film
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
First Feature
Mati Diop, Atlantics
Alma Har’el, Honey Boy
Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim
Tyler Nilson & Michael Shwartz, The Peanut Butter Falcon
Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Documentary
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, American Factory
Feras Fayyad, The Cave
Alex Holmes, Maiden
Ljubomir Stefanov & Tamara Kotevska, Honeyland
Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, One Child Nation
ASC International Award:
Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC
Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s the Sixties, Man!” (Prime Video)
Bill Hader, Barry, “ronny/lily,” (HBO)
Veep, “Veep,” (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage,” (Prime Video)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio,” (Prime Video)
Dramatic Series
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice,” (HBO)
Mark Mylod, Succession, “This Is Not For Tears,” (HBO)
David Nutter, Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks,” (HBO)
Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “The Long Night,” (HBO)
Stephen Williams, Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being,” (HBO)
Movies for Television, Limited Series
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
Vince Gilligan, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon, “Nowadays”
Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Minkie Spiro, Fosse/Verdon, “All I Care About Is Love”
Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon, “Glory”
Commercials:
Spike Jonze for Dream It, Squarespace
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials:
James Burrows and Andy Fisher, Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, “E. Murphy; Lizzo”
I PREMI DELLA ASC – AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CINEMATOGRAPHERS
Feature Film
Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for 1917
Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for The Irishman
Robert Richardson, ASC for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher, ASC for Joker
Documentary
Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma for Honeyland
Evangelia Kranioti for Obscuro Barroco
Nicholas de Pencier for Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television
John Conroy, ISC for The Terror: Infamy “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest”
P.J. Dillon, ISC for The Rook “Chapter 1”
Chris Manley, ASC for Doom Patrol “Pilot”
Martin Ruhe, ASC for Catch-22 “Episode 5”
Craig Wrobleski, CSC for The Twilight Zone “Blurryman”
Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television
David Luther for Das Boot “Gegen die Zeit”
M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Simone”
Chris Seager, BSC for Carnival Row “Grieve No More”
Brendan Steacy, CSC for Titans “Dick Grayson”
Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC for The Handmaid’s Tale “Night”
Episode of a Series for Commercial Television
Dana Gonzales, ASC for Legion “Chapter 20”
C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC for Project Blue Book “The Flatwoods Monster”
Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC for Legion “Chapter 23”
Peter Robertson, ISC for Vikings “Hell”
David Stockton, ASC for Gotham “Ace Chemicals”
Spotlight Award
Jarin Blaschke for The Lighthouse
Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF for Honey Boy
Jasper Wolf, NSC for Monos
ASC Lifetime Achievement Award
Frederick Elmes, ASC
I PREMI DELLA CAS – CINEMA AUDIO SOCIETY
Motion Picture — Live Action
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
“The Irishman”
Motion Picture — Animated
“Abominable”
“Frozen II”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“The Lion King”
“Toy Story 4”
Motion Picture — Documentary
“Apollo 11”
“Echo in the Canyon”
“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”
“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”
“Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything”
Television Series — 1 hour
“Game of Thrones: The Bells”
“Peaky Blinders: Mr. Jones”
“Stranger Thing: Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
“The Handmaid’s Tale: Heroic”
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Persona Non Grata”
Television Series — 1/2 hour
“Barry: ronny/lily”
“Fleabag: Episode #2.6”
“Modern Family: A Year of Birthdays”
“Russian Doll: The Way Out”
“Veep: Veep Episode 707”
Television Movie or Limited Series
“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”
“Chernobyl: 1:23:45” — Winner
“Deadwood: The Movie”
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”
“True Detective: The Great War and Modern Memory”
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials
“Country Music: Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968-1972)”
“David Bowie: Finding Fame”
“Deadliest Catch: Sixty Foot Monster Episode 1512”
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive: The Next Generation”
“Hitsville: The Making of Motown”
I PREMI USC SCRIPTER
FILM
Dark Waters, Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa, “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian, I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi, Caging Skies by Christine Leunens
Little Women, Greta Gerwig, Louisa May Alcott
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten, based on his play The Pope
TELEVISION
Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, one-woman play of the same name
Fosse/Verdon, Joel Fields and Steven Levenson, “Nowadays,” based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson
Killing Eve, Emerald Fennell, “Nice and Neat,” based on the novel Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings
Unbelieveable, Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, for the first episode, based on the article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong
Watchmen, Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for the episode “This Extraordinary Being,” based on the comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons
La votazione finale per gli Oscar inizierà il 30 gennaio e proseguirà fino al 4 febbraio. La 92esima edizione degli Academy Awards si terrà il 9 febbraio.
Trovate tutte le notizie sugli Oscar nella nostra pagina speciale.
