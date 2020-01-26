Il grande vincitore alla 47esima edizione degli Annie Awards è nientemeno che Klaus – I Segreti del Natale : il film ha raccolto ben sette riconoscimenti durante la cerimonia dei premi più importanti dell’industria dell’animazione a Hollywood. È stata una serata importante anche per Netflix, che ha vinto 19 premi in 32 categorie, battendo tutti i concorrenti (in primis la Disney).

L’Annie per il miglior film d’animazione è andato quindi a Klaus: la pellicola di Sergio Pablos porta a casa riconoscimenti anche per la character animation, il character design, lo storyboard, le scenografie, la regia e il montaggio. Dov’è il mio corpo?, invece, ha vinto l’Annie come miglior film d’animazione indipendente, oltre che quello per la sceneggiatura e le musiche. Entrambi sono nominati all’Oscar come miglior film d’animazione, e nonostante Toy Story 4 stia vincendo numerosi premi delle Guild, l’Annie per Klaus è piuttosto importante. Significativo il fatto che Toy Story 4, Missing Link (vincitore del Golden Globe) e Dragon Trainer: Il Mondo Nascosto siano usciti completamente a mani vuote, nonostante le sei, otto e sei nomination.

Sei premi per The Walt Disney Company: due per i corti di Mickey Mouse, due per Frozen 2: Il Segreto di Arendelle e uno per Avengers: Endgame e Bob’s Burgers.

TUTTI I PREMI Best Feature

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine Best Indie Feature

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix Best Special Production

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming

Dreamworks Animation Best Short Subject

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

Regina Pessoa (Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs) Best VR

Bonfire

Baobab Studios Best Commercial

The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ’59 Telecaster

Nexus Studios Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ask the Storybots

Jibjab Bros. Studios for Netflix Best TV/Media – Children

Disney Mickey Mouse

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel Best TV/Media – General Audience

Bojack Horseman

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix Best Student Film

The Fox & The Pigeon

Sheridan College Best FX for TV/Media

Love, Death & Robots

Blur for Netflix

Nominees: Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos , Vladimir Zhovna Best FX for Feature

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong Best Character Animation – TV/Media

His Dark Materials

BBC Studios

Nominees: Aulo Licinio Best Character Animation – Animated Feature

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Sergio Martins Best Character Animation – Live Action

Avengers: Endgame

Weta Digital

Nominees: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo Best Character Animation – Video Game

Unruly Heroes

Magic Design Studios

Nominees: Sebastien Parodi, Nicolas Leger Best Character Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Nominees: Keiko Murayama Best Character Design – Feature

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Torsten Schrank Best Direction – TV/Media

Disney Mickey Mouse

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominees: Alonso Ramirez Ramos Best Direction – Feature

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Sergio Pablos Best Music – TV/Media

Love, Death & Robots

Blur for Netflix

Nominees: Rob Cairns Best Music – Feature

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Dan Levy Best Production Design – TV/Media

Love, Death & Robots

Blur for Netflix

Nominees: Alberto Mielgo Best Production Design – Feature

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Szymon Biernaki, Marcin Jakubowski Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Nominees: Kenny Park Best Storyboarding – Feature

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Sergio Pablos Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Bob’s Burgers

20th Century Fox/Bento Box Entertainment

Nominees: H. Jon Benjamin Best Voice Acting – Feature

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Josh Gad Best Writing – TV/Media

Tuca & Bertie

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Nominees: Shauna McGarry Best Writing – Feature

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant Best Editorial – TV/Media

Love, Death & Robots

Blur for Netflix

Nominees: Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel Best Editorial – Feature

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Pablo García Revert

La votazione finale per gli Oscar inizierà il 30 gennaio e proseguirà fino al 4 febbraio. La 92esima edizione degli Academy Awards si terrà il 9 febbraio.

Trovate tutte le notizie sugli Oscar nella nostra pagina speciale.

