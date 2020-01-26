Il grande vincitore alla 47esima edizione degli Annie Awards è nientemeno che Klaus – I Segreti del Natale: il film ha raccolto ben sette riconoscimenti durante la cerimonia dei premi più importanti dell’industria dell’animazione a Hollywood. È stata una serata importante anche per Netflix, che ha vinto 19 premi in 32 categorie, battendo tutti i concorrenti (in primis la Disney).

L’Annie per il miglior film d’animazione è andato quindi a Klaus: la pellicola di Sergio Pablos porta a casa riconoscimenti anche per la character animation, il character design, lo storyboard, le scenografie, la regia e il montaggio. Dov’è il mio corpo?, invece, ha vinto l’Annie come miglior film d’animazione indipendente, oltre che quello per la sceneggiatura e le musiche. Entrambi sono nominati all’Oscar come miglior film d’animazione, e nonostante Toy Story 4 stia vincendo numerosi premi delle Guild, l’Annie per Klaus è piuttosto importante. Significativo il fatto che Toy Story 4, Missing Link (vincitore del Golden Globe) e Dragon Trainer: Il Mondo Nascosto siano usciti completamente a mani vuote, nonostante le sei, otto e sei nomination.

Sei premi per The Walt Disney Company: due per i corti di Mickey Mouse, due per Frozen 2: Il Segreto di Arendelle e uno per Avengers: Endgame e Bob’s Burgers.

TUTTI I PREMI

Best Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Best Indie Feature
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix

Best Special Production
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
Dreamworks Animation

Best Short Subject
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Regina Pessoa (Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs)

Best VR
Bonfire
Baobab Studios

Best Commercial
The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ’59 Telecaster
Nexus Studios

Best TV/Media – Preschool
Ask the Storybots
Jibjab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Best TV/Media – Children
Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Best TV/Media – General Audience
Bojack Horseman
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Best Student Film
The Fox & The Pigeon
Sheridan College

Best FX for TV/Media
Love, Death & Robots
Blur for Netflix
Nominees: Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos , Vladimir Zhovna

Best FX for Feature
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong

Best Character Animation – TV/Media
His Dark Materials
BBC Studios
Nominees: Aulo Licinio

Best Character Animation – Animated Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Martins

Best Character Animation – Live Action
Avengers: Endgame
Weta Digital
Nominees: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Best Character Animation – Video Game
Unruly Heroes
Magic Design Studios
Nominees: Sebastien Parodi, Nicolas Leger

Best Character Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Nominees: Keiko Murayama

Best Character Design – Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Torsten Schrank

Best Direction – TV/Media
Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominees: Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Best Direction – Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Pablos

Best Music – TV/Media
Love, Death & Robots
Blur for Netflix
Nominees: Rob Cairns

Best Music – Feature
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Dan Levy

Best Production Design – TV/Media
Love, Death & Robots
Blur for Netflix
Nominees: Alberto Mielgo

Best Production Design – Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Szymon Biernaki, Marcin Jakubowski

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Nominees: Kenny Park

Best Storyboarding – Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Pablos

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
Bob’s Burgers
20th Century Fox/Bento Box Entertainment
Nominees: H. Jon Benjamin

Best Voice Acting – Feature
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Josh Gad

Best Writing – TV/Media
Tuca & Bertie
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Nominees: Shauna McGarry

Best Writing – Feature
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant

Best Editorial – TV/Media
Love, Death & Robots
Blur for Netflix
Nominees: Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel

Best Editorial – Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Pablo García Revert

 

La votazione finale per gli Oscar inizierà il 30 gennaio e proseguirà fino al 4 febbraio. La 92esima edizione degli Academy Awards si terrà il 9 febbraio.

