L’Annie per il miglior film d’animazione è andato quindi a Klaus: la pellicola di Sergio Pablos porta a casa riconoscimenti anche per la character animation, il character design, lo storyboard, le scenografie, la regia e il montaggio. Dov’è il mio corpo?, invece, ha vinto l’Annie come miglior film d’animazione indipendente, oltre che quello per la sceneggiatura e le musiche. Entrambi sono nominati all’Oscar come miglior film d’animazione, e nonostante Toy Story 4 stia vincendo numerosi premi delle Guild, l’Annie per Klaus è piuttosto importante. Significativo il fatto che Toy Story 4, Missing Link (vincitore del Golden Globe) e Dragon Trainer: Il Mondo Nascosto siano usciti completamente a mani vuote, nonostante le sei, otto e sei nomination.
Sei premi per The Walt Disney Company: due per i corti di Mickey Mouse, due per Frozen 2: Il Segreto di Arendelle e uno per Avengers: Endgame e Bob’s Burgers.
TUTTI I PREMI
Best Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Best Indie Feature
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Best Special Production
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
Dreamworks Animation
Best Short Subject
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Regina Pessoa (Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs)
Best VR
Bonfire
Baobab Studios
Best Commercial
The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ’59 Telecaster
Nexus Studios
Best TV/Media – Preschool
Ask the Storybots
Jibjab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Best TV/Media – Children
Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Best TV/Media – General Audience
Bojack Horseman
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Best Student Film
The Fox & The Pigeon
Sheridan College
Best FX for TV/Media
Love, Death & Robots
Blur for Netflix
Nominees: Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos , Vladimir Zhovna
Best FX for Feature
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong
Best Character Animation – TV/Media
His Dark Materials
BBC Studios
Nominees: Aulo Licinio
Best Character Animation – Animated Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Martins
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Avengers: Endgame
Weta Digital
Nominees: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo
Best Character Animation – Video Game
Unruly Heroes
Magic Design Studios
Nominees: Sebastien Parodi, Nicolas Leger
Best Character Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Nominees: Keiko Murayama
Best Character Design – Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Torsten Schrank
Best Direction – TV/Media
Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominees: Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Best Direction – Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Pablos
Best Music – TV/Media
Love, Death & Robots
Blur for Netflix
Nominees: Rob Cairns
Best Music – Feature
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Dan Levy
Best Production Design – TV/Media
Love, Death & Robots
Blur for Netflix
Nominees: Alberto Mielgo
Best Production Design – Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Szymon Biernaki, Marcin Jakubowski
Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Nominees: Kenny Park
Best Storyboarding – Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Pablos
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
Bob’s Burgers
20th Century Fox/Bento Box Entertainment
Nominees: H. Jon Benjamin
Best Voice Acting – Feature
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Josh Gad
Best Writing – TV/Media
Tuca & Bertie
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Nominees: Shauna McGarry
Best Writing – Feature
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant
Best Editorial – TV/Media
Love, Death & Robots
Blur for Netflix
Nominees: Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel
Best Editorial – Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Pablo García Revert
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.