il grande vincitore dei VES Awards 2020, diciottesima edizione dei premi più importanti dell’industria degli effetti visivi assegnati dalla Visual Effects Society: il film Disney, proposto come live action ma realizzato interamente in animazione fotorealistica, ha ottenuto i riconoscimenti principali alla cerimonia di ieri sera, affiancato dadi Martin Scorsese. Il vincitore del premio per i migliori effetti visivi in un film fotorealistico ha ottenuto l’Oscar ai migliori effetti visivi dieci volte negli ultimi 17 anni (anche se solo una volta negli ultimi cinque). I nominati di quest’anno, oltre ale a(i due favoriti), sono(vincitore di un VES Award), Avengers: Endgame e 1917 (che non hanno vinto alcun VES).

Due i riconoscimenti per Missing Link, il film d’animazione della Laika vincitore del Golden Globe, mentre Alita: Angelo della Battaglia ha ricevuto il premio per la miglior character animation.

Sul fronte televisivo, The Mandalorian ha vinto due premi, così come Stranger Things 3 e Game of Thrones 8.

Tutti i premi:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“The Lion King”

Robert Legato

Tom Peitzman

Adam Valdez

Andrew R. Jones

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“The Irishman”

Pablo Helman

Mitch Ferm

Jill Brooks

Leandro Estebecorena

Jeff Brink

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

“Missing Link”

Brad Schiff

Travis Knight, Steve Emerson

Benoit Dubuc

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“The Mandalorian”; The Child

Richard Bluff

Abbigail Keller

Jason Porter

Hayden Jones

Roy Cancinon

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Chernobyl”; 1:23:45

Max Dennison

Lindsay McFarlane

Clare Cheetham

Paul Jones

Claudius Christian Rauch

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

“Control”

Janne Pulkkinen

Elmeri Raitanen

Matti Hämäläinen

James Tottman

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

“Hennessy: The Seven Worlds”

Carsten Keller

Selcuk Ergen

Kiril Mirkov

William Laban

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

“Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance”

Jason Bayever

Patrick Kearney

Carol Norton

Bill George

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

“Alita: Battle Angel”; Alita

Michael Cozens

Mark Haenga

Olivier Lesaint

Dejan Momcilovic

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

“Missing Link”; Susan

Rachelle Lambden

Brenda Baumgarten

Morgan Hay

Benoit Dubuc

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

“Stranger Things 3”; Tom/Bruce Monster

Joseph Dubé-Arsenault

Antoine Barthod

Frederick Gagnon

Xavier Lafarge

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

“Cyberpunk 2077”; Dex

Jonas Ekman

Jonas Skoog

Marek Madej

Grzegorz Chojnacki

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

“The Lion King”; The Pridelands

Marco Rolandi

Luca Bonatti

Jules Bodenstein

Filippo Preti

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

“Toy Story 4”; Antiques Mall

Hosuk Chang

Andrew Finley

Alison Leaf

Philip Shoebottom

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Game of Thrones”; The Iron Throne; Red Keep Plaza

Carlos Patrick DeLeon

Alonso Bocanegra Martinez

Marcela Silva

Benjamin Ross

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project

“The Lion King”

Robert Legato

Caleb Deschanel

Ben Grossmann

AJ Sciutto

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“The Mandalorian”; The Sin; The Razorcrest

Doug Chiang

Jay Machado

John Goodson

Landis Fields IV

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Don Wong

Thibault Gauriau

Goncalo Cababca

Francois-Maxence Desplanques

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

“Frozen 2”

Erin V. Ramos

Scott Townsend

Thomas Wickes

Rattanin Sirinaruemarn

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Stranger Things 3”; Melting Tom/Bruce

Nathan Arbuckle

Christian Gaumond

James Dong

Aleksandr Starkov

Outstanding Compositing in a Feature

“The Irishman”

Nelson Sepulveda

Vincent Papaix

Benjamin O’Brien

Christopher Doerhoff

Outstanding Compositing in an Episode

“Game of Thrones”; The Long Night; Dragon Ground Battle

Mark Richardson

Darren Christie

Nathan Abbott

Owen Longstaff

Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial

“Hennessy; The Seven Worlds”

Rod Norman

Guillaume Weiss

Alexander Kulikov

Alessandro Granella

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance”; She Knows All the Secrets

Sean Mathiesen

Jon Savage

Toby Froud

Phil Harvey

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

“The Beauty”

Marc Angele

Aleksandra Todorovic

Pascal Schelbli

Noel Winzen