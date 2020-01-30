È Il Re Leone il grande vincitore dei VES Awards 2020, diciottesima edizione dei premi più importanti dell’industria degli effetti visivi assegnati dalla Visual Effects Society: il film Disney, proposto come live action ma realizzato interamente in animazione fotorealistica, ha ottenuto i riconoscimenti principali alla cerimonia di ieri sera, affiancato da The Irishman di Martin Scorsese. Il vincitore del premio per i migliori effetti visivi in un film fotorealistico ha ottenuto l’Oscar ai migliori effetti visivi dieci volte negli ultimi 17 anni (anche se solo una volta negli ultimi cinque). I nominati di quest’anno, oltre al Re Leone e a The Irishman (i due favoriti), sono Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker (vincitore di un VES Award), Avengers: Endgame e 1917 (che non hanno vinto alcun VES).

Due i riconoscimenti per Missing Link, il film d’animazione della Laika vincitore del Golden Globe, mentre Alita: Angelo della Battaglia ha ricevuto il premio per la miglior character animation.

Sul fronte televisivo, The Mandalorian ha vinto due premi, così come Stranger Things 3 e Game of Thrones 8.

Tutti i premi:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“The Lion King”
Robert Legato
Tom Peitzman
Adam Valdez
Andrew R. Jones

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“The Irishman”
Pablo Helman
Mitch Ferm
Jill Brooks
Leandro Estebecorena
Jeff Brink

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

“Missing Link”
Brad Schiff
Travis Knight, Steve Emerson
Benoit Dubuc

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“The Mandalorian”; The Child
Richard Bluff
Abbigail Keller
Jason Porter
Hayden Jones
Roy Cancinon

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Chernobyl”; 1:23:45
Max Dennison
Lindsay McFarlane
Clare Cheetham
Paul Jones
Claudius Christian Rauch

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

“Control”
Janne Pulkkinen
Elmeri Raitanen
Matti Hämäläinen
James Tottman

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

“Hennessy: The Seven Worlds”
Carsten Keller
Selcuk Ergen
Kiril Mirkov
William Laban

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

“Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance”
Jason Bayever
Patrick Kearney
Carol Norton
Bill George

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

“Alita: Battle Angel”; Alita
Michael Cozens
Mark Haenga
Olivier Lesaint
Dejan Momcilovic

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

“Missing Link”; Susan
Rachelle Lambden
Brenda Baumgarten
Morgan Hay
Benoit Dubuc

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

“Stranger Things 3”; Tom/Bruce Monster
Joseph Dubé-Arsenault
Antoine Barthod
Frederick Gagnon
Xavier Lafarge

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

“Cyberpunk 2077”; Dex
Jonas Ekman
Jonas Skoog
Marek Madej
Grzegorz Chojnacki

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

“The Lion King”; The Pridelands
Marco Rolandi
Luca Bonatti
Jules Bodenstein
Filippo Preti

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

“Toy Story 4”; Antiques Mall
Hosuk Chang
Andrew Finley
Alison Leaf
Philip Shoebottom

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Game of Thrones”; The Iron Throne; Red Keep Plaza
Carlos Patrick DeLeon
Alonso Bocanegra Martinez
Marcela Silva
Benjamin Ross

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project

“The Lion King”
Robert Legato
Caleb Deschanel
Ben Grossmann
AJ Sciutto

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“The Mandalorian”; The Sin; The Razorcrest
Doug Chiang
Jay Machado
John Goodson
Landis Fields IV

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Don Wong
Thibault Gauriau
Goncalo Cababca
Francois-Maxence Desplanques

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

“Frozen 2”
Erin V. Ramos
Scott Townsend
Thomas Wickes
Rattanin Sirinaruemarn

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Stranger Things 3”; Melting Tom/Bruce
Nathan Arbuckle
Christian Gaumond
James Dong
Aleksandr Starkov

Outstanding Compositing in a Feature

“The Irishman”
Nelson Sepulveda
Vincent Papaix
Benjamin O’Brien
Christopher Doerhoff

Outstanding Compositing in an Episode

“Game of Thrones”; The Long Night; Dragon Ground Battle
Mark Richardson
Darren Christie
Nathan Abbott
Owen Longstaff

Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial

“Hennessy; The Seven Worlds”
Rod Norman
Guillaume Weiss
Alexander Kulikov
Alessandro Granella

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance”; She Knows All the Secrets
Sean Mathiesen
Jon Savage
Toby Froud
Phil Harvey

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

“The Beauty”
Marc Angele
Aleksandra Todorovic
Pascal Schelbli
Noel Winzen

 

 

 

 

I principali premi della guild:

La votazione finale per gli Oscar inizierà il 30 gennaio e proseguirà fino al 4 febbraio. La 92esima edizione degli Academy Awards si terrà il 9 febbraio.

Trovate tutte le notizie sugli Oscar nella nostra pagina speciale.

Potete commentare qui sotto o sul forum.