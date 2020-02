In honor of Raimi's talks about directing Doctor Strange 2, I will quote something from Spider-Man 2 I never thought I'd quote:

"Doctor Strange."

"I like it! But it's taken…" pic.twitter.com/kwbz8DAl5N

— Hub Loves Spider-Man Too Much 🏳️‍🌈💛💜🖤 (@HubPie3) February 6, 2020