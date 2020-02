Language is a core expression of identity. Subtitles do not divide or disqualify – they’re gateways into incredible stories you might have otherwise never known.

Tonight I heard the language of my family on the Oscars stage. 🇰🇷 I can’t wait to hear many, many more… #Parasite pic.twitter.com/rqFdQwX4t4

— Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) February 10, 2020