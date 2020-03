View this post on Instagram

This meme turns up with alarming frequency. Someone sends it to me every day. It's worth pointing out that on one hand, Shaun's idea of waiting out the crisis in the Winchester technically ends with most of his party dying, but on the other hand he tried, he did something. So, that counts. I’m not sure what I’m trying to say, but stay safe out there, wash your hands and, in the words of Yvonne, ‘Good luck’.