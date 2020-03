When I first spoke to Mads Mikkelson about playing the role of Kaicilius, he asked lots of questions but as soon as I told him he’d do a lot of hand-to-hand fighting he said yes – right there on the first call. #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange

— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2020