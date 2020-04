View this post on Instagram

This is one of the 1st concept design options I painted up of Captain Marvel for Avengers: Endgame. She’d be wearing the same costume but it’s be weathered from battles through the years. And of course, she’d have a sash! Which sash option do YOU like best? #captainmarvel #avengers #avengersendgame #conceptart #costumedesign #characterdesign #illustration #visualdevelopment #그림 #그림스타그림 #일러스트 #marvel #marvelstudios #brielarson