I feel shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and colleague Andrew Jack . Andrew was a brilliant actor and one of the best dialect coaches in the world. I first met and worked with Andrew 20 years ago on Lord of the Rings and recently we had been working together on @theboystv season 2 . Andrew was such a gentle giant and a man who possessed such great generosity of spirit . He was extraordinarily talented , professional and an absolute joy to work with . My heart thoughts and prayers go out to his family. ❤️🖤 K Xo