I. Love. Stanley. Tucci.

On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer.

He’s an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you’re halfway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 21, 2020