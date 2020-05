Every day I wonder how Marvel will screw this up. Ryan doesn’t need to make another Deadpool film. He has 5-6 movies booked well into the future. He’s rich and his @AviationGin is worth nearly 1 billion dollars & counting. It’s imperative that Marvel move towards HIS interests. https://t.co/J4W7MqUiER

— robliefeld (@robertliefeld) May 1, 2020