Finding the right actress to play Mulan was the single most important decision we needed to make, so we cast the net wide. It was a global search, open to anyone who wanted to audition. Here are just a few of the thousands who went on tape for us. I was so moved by their love for the character, their sincerity, and excitement. I hope everyone who tried out for Mulan knows that their passion is woven into the fabric of our movie, and that that all played a part in helping me understand and appreciate how beloved and important Mulan is to so many 🌸#mulan #disney #yifei_cc #warrior #loyalbravetrue